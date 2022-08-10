Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open
LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
Toms River Expands Barrier Island Teen Curfew
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The teen curfew which prohibits juveniles from roaming the streets at...
Yes: Pickle pie is delicious, but only if it’s from a NJ pizzeria
Earlier this summer, my colleague Kylie Moore told you about the monstrosity the Indiana State Fair was trying to pass off as pizza. And based on what she wrote, I would have to agree with her. Now before continuing on with this story, If you haven't seen Kylie's story about...
Yes! Ice Cream! 10 Best Ice Cream Spots in Ocean County, NJ
We just had Annie call us from Brick at 8 am saying she's excited for Hoffman's later this weekend for her vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles. I love our listeners so much, 8 am she was excited about ice cream. You go, girlfriend. I remember growing up and coming to...
Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes Ocean County Roadway
A serious motorcycle crash shut a roadway in Ocean County Saturday, Aug. 13. A medevac was called to the 400 block of Manchester Boulevard in Manchester, shutting the road at Hilltop around 3 p.m. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
The History Of South Seaside Park Attempts At Leaving Berkeley
BERKELEY – A large group of South Seaside Park residents took Berkeley Township to court because they wanted to leave Berkeley Township. While this same thing is happening right now, it’s a case of history repeating itself. According to a New York Times article dated Dec. 7, 1975...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW
There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women
WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
When Is that New Italian Restaurant Opening at the Shoppes at Hooper?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Shoppes at Hooper, a new retail plaza located at the...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
How PAWsome Is This? New Dog Park Confirmed For Ocean County, NJ
Get ready because a lot more doggy puns are coming. Why? Because I have good news for Ocean County dog owners. According to Shorebeat.com, a new dog park is coming to Toms River!. The canine-friendly area is going to be built at the already existing Silverton Park. Just like every...
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
