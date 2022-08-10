Read full article on original website
CNET
Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale
Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
Ars Technica
LG’s 97-inch vibrating OLED TV claims to offer 5.1 audio without speakers
LG Display has shown off some interesting ideas as it looks to change the way OLED panels work, from positing bizarre form factors to addressing dimmer brightness levels compared to LED alternatives. Now, the panel maker is exploring a new approach to OLED TV audio. Today, LG Display announced its...
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
CNET
Vimgo P10 Ultra-Budget Pico Projector: Not Bad for $250-ish
The Vimgo P10 is one of the seemingly countless projectors on Amazon I'm going to christen as "ultra budget." Its price varies between $200 and $250, similar to the AAXA P8, the cheapest projector we've reviewed thus far. To answer the most obvious question up front: Yes, the Vimgo P10 does actually work.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
CNET
Google to Pay Nearly $43M Over Collection of Android Location Data
Australia's consumer watchdog agency said Friday that Google has been ordered to pay AU$60 million, nearly $43 million, by the Federal Court over the collection of location data on Android phones. The fine stems from legal action the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission initiated back in 2019. The ACCC accused...
CNET
Disney Plus Price Is Going Up $3 This Year. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription
Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 in December, and adding a new ad-supported tier. If you don't want to pay the additional cost for commercial-free viewing ($11) or keep the $8 plan you've got now, which will soon have ads, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.
CNET
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
CNET
Why You Should Be Using Google Chrome's Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode
Threats to your personal data have grown more common in recent years, and they're unlikely to subside anytime soon. There were a record number of data breaches last year, and cases in the first quarter of this year have risen by 14% since last year. At this rate, data breaches will soon be as common as houseplants in a millennial's home.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Anniversary Sales Event 2022: Samsung Class 7 Series TV Deals You Can Enjoy Right Now
We are heading for the end of this year's Best Buy Anniversary Sales Event, but you still have time before it ends on August 14. There have been great discounts this whole week for smartwatches, appliances, and even electric bikes and scooters!. In fact, if you happen to be on...
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
Digital Trends
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now and get a $60 Best Buy gift card
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has just been announced and it’s looking like something special. If you’re considering buying one, Best Buy has a great Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deal. Right now, when you pre-order either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can get a $40 or $60 Best Buy e-gift card that can be spent on anything else at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Audio Perks, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
Digital Trends
This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is at clearance price for a limited time
If you’re not familiar with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, it’s a bit of an industry workhorse, being great for gaming while also having a budget price, which is why we’re always looking for gaming laptop deals that include the G15. For instance, today we found this excellent deal from Dell that discounts the G15 to $700 from $1,169, a whopping $469 discount on a great gaming rig.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: everything you need to know
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung’s biggest and most powerful watch yet. The specs are more impressive than any Galaxy Watch so far, with enhanced durability, a better sensor array, GPS features such as route workouts, and improved sleep and activity tracking. Announced during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked...
