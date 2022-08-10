ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Manahawkin, NJ
Brick, NJ
Traffic
City
Brick, NJ
94.3 The Point

These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey

Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Intersections#Nj#Chick#Beloved New Jersey Italia
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Costco
94.3 The Point

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy