A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
This Cherry Hill Ramen Restaurant Challenges YOU To Eat The Spiciest Ramen in NJ
If you can handle the types of foods that are so hot that your shirt is drenched in sweat, your eyes are watering and you can't feel your face... If you've ever seen brave/foolish people on TV or YouTube who become barely able to speak, but are just coherent enough to beg for a glass of milk, and you thought: "Psh. I could do that." This is for you.
Starbucks in Montclair votes to unionize, 4th to do so in NJ
MONTCLAIR — A Starbucks Coffee shop in this Essex County township voted Wednesday to join Starbucks Workers United, which according to reports makes it the fourth location of the coffee chain whose employees have made the choice to unionize in New Jersey since January. Insider NJ reported that the...
Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties
EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
Top 5 best NJ record stores to shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
NJ/Philly Area Has 2 of The Worst Airports For Cancellations in The U.S.
Probably not the best thing to read if you're about to fly out for summer vacation here in the NJ area. So, sorry in advance!. Here's something we all know: Airport traveling is already an exhausting enough endeavor on a good day, with no delays, long layovers, or worst of all... cancellations.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?
TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
NJ man sentenced to prison for bomb explosion at gym
GLOUCESTER CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Camden County man for setting off a homemade bomb at a gym. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of one count of malicious use of explosive materials. On Aug. 28,...
Report issued on NYC toll plan; public hearings in two weeks
TRENTON – An environmental assessment of the proposed congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drivers in Manhattan’s central business district finds it would achieve its goals – reduce traffic and raise a lot of money to spend on transit improvements. The study modeled seven different scenarios...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
Baseball – Toms River East’s Little League Summer Ends on a No-Hitter
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Both finalists in the Little League Metro region boast rich baseball traditions, but the Toms River East Little League had what the Massapequa Coast Little League program has been scrapping to win since its establishment in 1950: championships. Facing a team with three Little League World Series...
Thousands of volunteers package thousands of meals for hungry NJ residents
NJ Hunger Project will be holding its annual meal packing event to fight food insecurity this Saturday, Aug. 13 at Robbinsville High School in Robbinsville, NJ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. While NJ Hunger Project has been doing this event for seven years, this is the first time the...
