Dry weather continues to warm slightly each day

Good Morning Central Coast!

Conditions to start off your Wednesday are looking good, some cloud cover and dense fog is still sticking around along the western beaches and some coastal valleys but overall is not too dense.

Locally, temps have been really close to normal for this time of year last couple days but now a direction will develop for the rest of the week, it is going to get warmer (at least in the interior valleys). Triple digits are possible inland once again by the end of the week.

A low pressure that passed to our west lowered pressure here on the Central Coast enough for highs in the interior valleys to drop a few degrees Tuesday but by the afternoon today we will regain those degrees and more. Triple digits return by Friday.

The deeper coastal valleys will also see a slow uptick on temps but the closer to the actual water you get the more minor these temperature changes will be due to increased marine influence muting the temperature change.

The generally warm to hot weather lingers into next week in the interior.

Long-range models continue to advertise a much further west movement of the western ridge in the 8-14 day outlook which will warm things up for the second half of the month and possibly bring monsoon instability all the way west to the Central Coast, though the Climate Prediction Center outlook today did place us on the western edge in the outlook released Tuesday.

Have a great day Central Coast!

