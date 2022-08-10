Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Sooners Receive Commitment From 4-Star Mustang Recruit
OU, OSU, Alabama, Stanford and Michigan were all on the short-list for star Mustang wide receiver and defensive back Jacobe Johnson. The senior is entering his final season of high school ball and on Saturday night, he announced his commitment to join the Sooners and new head football coach Brent Venables.
Oklahoma Lands 2023 In-State Star Jacobe Johnson
The Sooners picked up their second Oklahoma high school commit in the 2023 class on Saturday night.
Commentary: Why Marcus Major Looks Like Oklahoma's Next Great Running Back
The fourth-year junior from Oklahoma City has been impressive so far in preseason training camp, combining speed and power with a low center of gravity.
Oklahoma's Jerry Schmidt Has Players 'Looking the Part' in Preseason Camp
Oklahoma players have bought into the new staff's strength and conditioning program, and it’s already paying off on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Searching for Championship Mindset as Practice Moves to Rugby Fields
Brent Venables is doing whatever it takes to get his team to buy-in, including a brief practice voyage to the rugby fields.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lincoln Riley reportedly squabbled with Oklahoma about facilities, resources
Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made big headlines when he left the Sooners for the USC job. There were some jabs, albeit worth taking seriously, that Riley was afraid of making the move into the SEC. As it turns out, Riley might not have been afraid of the challenge of...
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
News On 6
Norman Nonprofit Helps Families Wash Kids' School Uniforms
A local nonprofit is hosting several back-to-school events this month to get kids geared up for their first day of school. Sox of Love said they understand how important first impressions are, so they're helping Oklahoma families prepare for the upcoming school year. Students at Norman Public Schools and the...
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
'Lizzie: The Musical' Comes To Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Tower Theatre will be hosting "Lizzie: The Musical" in the city's Paseo District. It will run Aug. 18 and 19. Musical producer Jackson Gifford joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the upcoming production.
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
Video: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel, car tire missing
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
News On 6
Homeschool Parents Prepare For Start Of School, Challenge Common Misconceptions
According to data from the US Census Bureau, there has been a 12% increase in the number of homeschooled students in Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic. News 9 spoke with two local parents who lead a homeschool co-op, where home schooled students have opportunities to interact with each other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
Comments / 2