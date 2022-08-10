ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

News On 6

Sooners Receive Commitment From 4-Star Mustang Recruit

OU, OSU, Alabama, Stanford and Michigan were all on the short-list for star Mustang wide receiver and defensive back Jacobe Johnson. The senior is entering his final season of high school ball and on Saturday night, he announced his commitment to join the Sooners and new head football coach Brent Venables.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season

Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
Cale Gundy
News On 6

Norman Nonprofit Helps Families Wash Kids' School Uniforms

A local nonprofit is hosting several back-to-school events this month to get kids geared up for their first day of school. Sox of Love said they understand how important first impressions are, so they're helping Oklahoma families prepare for the upcoming school year. Students at Norman Public Schools and the...
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

'Lizzie: The Musical' Comes To Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Tower Theatre will be hosting "Lizzie: The Musical" in the city's Paseo District. It will run Aug. 18 and 19. Musical producer Jackson Gifford joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the upcoming production.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
