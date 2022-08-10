ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Snapchat rolls out parental controls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ivdk0_0hBeCeZL00

( The Hill ) — Snapchat will allow parents to view who their teen users are connecting with on the app without viewing the content of the messages, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The feature is under the new Family Center on the app and comes after increased scrutiny from lawmakers over youth safety on Snapchat and other apps.

Through the Family Center, parents can see who their teen users are friends with and communicating with, but it does not let them view the substance of the conversations.

FBI search makes clear Trump is target of probe

Snapchat said the tool is designed to “reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.”

Parents can also confidentially report any accounts that may be concerning to Snapchat.

Snapchat will roll out additional features to the Family Center in the fall, including content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or piece of content.

Over the last year, Snapchat and other social media apps have faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to increase safety features for teen users.

Snapchat’s blog post also highlighted existing features in the platform that the company said keeps young users safe. For example, by default teen users have to be mutual friends before they can communicate with each other. The app also does not allow teens to have public profiles, and teens only show up as a “suggested friend” in limited instances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’: Nickelodeon star speaks out on abuse in memoir

Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It’s something that I mean sincerely, I’m not saying it to be flippant.” McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
MORRIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nexstar#Wgn Tv#Smart Phone#The Family Center
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois

HANNA CITY, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said. According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have […]
HANNA CITY, IL
WGN News

Anne Heche on life support, ‘not expected to survive’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn’t expected, according to a statement from a representative. The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
WGN News

FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID to boost accuracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you were exposed to COVID-19, take three home tests instead of two to make sure you’re not infected, according to new U.S. recommendations released Thursday. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. But the agency says […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Washington Heights

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. The man was driving on 500 block of West 95th Street around 12:27 a.m. when an unidentified man fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The 38-year-old was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: A politician without a party

“He won.” Those two words are not the sound of surrender, but a reflection of Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s current reality.  The first chapters in the Kinzinger vs. Trump feud are written and they end with the congressman preparing to leave Washington, D.C. at the end of this term and the former president under siege but […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN News

Bears win, but move to Arlington Park still looms large

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears kicked off their pre-season at Soldier Field Saturday and it’s the first time Bears fans were back after the Mayor announced potential plans in an effort to keep the team in Chicago.  After being down 14-0 heading into halftime, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half—led by […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy