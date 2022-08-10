Read full article on original website
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in Atwood
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
Rural & Remote fall summit scheduled next month in Hays
NWK Economic Innovation Center Inc. Program Director Lucas Goddard announced this week that planning is underway for a Rural & Remote Summit: Connected Communities. This free event is open to anyone interested in how remote working is impacting rural communities in the northwest region of Kansas. The summit will be in Hays on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness
In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
🎙Post Podcast: Grow Hays plans third Think Like an Entrepreneur series
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares details about the upcoming Think Like an Entrepreneur series.
Swooping kites on the campus of Fort Hays State University
Each spring, scores of Mississippi Kites, graceful raptors the size and shape of a peregrine falcon, journey to Kansas from their winter homes in South America to nest and raise their young. All eyes have been focused on the skies above the FHSU campus this spring and summer, alert to...
City moves closer to building third fire station in northwest Hays
Property that has been owned by the city of Hays for several years has been annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural use to a public and institutional district. The 3.78 acres at 1732 W. 41st has been the site of a city water well for several decades. It was purchased about six years ago with future plans to build a fire station serving the business and residential growth in northwest Hays as well as north of Interstate 70.
KWCH.com
One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious injuries following a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Barton County Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Polaris RZR UTV struck a tree in the 3000 Block of Dike Rd on the South...
KWCH.com
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes at Fort Hays State University begin Aug. 22, and students and staff are being warned about potential bird attacks on campus. The university said a pair of Mississippi kites have nested in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive, and one is “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.”
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited
The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
Ellis County election canvass scheduled for Monday
The Ellis County Commission will certify the primary election with an official canvass Monday morning. According to the commission agenda, there were 132 provisional ballots that needed further evaluation by election staff. County Election Officer and Clerk Bobbi Dreiling said election staff recommend the election board of canvassers approve 95...
HHS, Hays Oilers cheerleaders host annual cheer camp
Last week, the Oiler Cheerleaders and Hays High cheerleaders hosted a fun-packed cheerleading camp. The HHS cheerleaders taught cheers, chants, stunting techniques and jumps. The Hays High cheerleading squad consists of 26 cheerleaders coached by MacKenzie James, Carli Nunnery and Olivia Justice. The HHS cheer squad attended NCA Camp earlier this summer and received a superior rating, the highest rating in every category. Along with this, the HHS squad placed first in Top Team Chant while at camp.
2022 Think Like an Entrepreneur session launches in September
Grow Hays, in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership, has announced the "Think Like an Entrepreneur" - Ice House Entrepreneurship Program offered in Ellis County will start Sept. 14. Sessions will be held over eight weeks on Wednesdays — Sept. 14 through Nov. 2. The program fee of $150 for adults and $75 for students. The fee covers catered meals. An early bird price of $100 is available if signed up and paid by Sept. 2. The goal of the course is to teach participants to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.
Ellis Co. 'revenue neutral rate' notices arriving this week
Taxpayers in Ellis County will begin receiving letters in the mail this week regarding the revenue neutral rate for each taxing entities in their community. Nearly 37,000 letters will be sent out by the Ellis County Clerk’s office notifying residents of property taxes and values and the date, time and location of a public hearing notifying the public they plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas
David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
Hays, Plainville residents to become U.S. citizens in ceremony
WICHITA — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas will welcome 120 people, including Hays and Plainville residents, as new U.S. citizens Friday at Wichita State University. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mitchell Herren will preside, and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
MADORIN: A summer turkey hunt
A recent cool front and drizzle of rain was welcome, welcome, welcome. Instead of dreading to go outside to do chores, I got the weeding, veggie picking, and watering done, and looked forward to a country drive and a chance to spot Kansas wildlife. If I were really lucky, we’d spy some of this summer’s gangly, wild youngsters following their moms.
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
Recent Great Bend grad shooting photos for Minnesota Twins
From the sidelines of Great Bend High School to the dugout in Minnesota's Target Field, recent Great Bend High grad Molly Kaiser is making the most of her time at Kansas State University. This summer, she is winding down her journalism degree with an internship with the Minnesota Twins. "I...
