Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant and Denton Counties under severe thunderstorm warning

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jk735_0hBeAx1U00

UPDATE 5:00 P.M.
The National Weather Service has placed both Tarrant and Denton Counties under a severe thunderstorm warning through 5:30 p.m. 60 mph winds have been recorded with hail also a concern. They warn to watch for damage to roofs, siding, and trees as a result of these storms.

Some of you lucky ones won the rain lottery yesterday! Rainfall totals ranged between a trace at the airport (67 consecutive days) to over an inch in some areas. Unfortunately, a lot of you didn't see any rain at all. But you've got another chance today. A 50/50 shot at that! Time frame for showers and storms will mainly be between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.. Afternoon highs will top out at 100°.

It is a pleasant morning out there, as readings have fallen into the 70s! Expect a dry commute this morning to work or school, as nothing is showing up on 1080 Weather Radar.

By Thursday, the best chances for rain will shift to the south of us, but there may be one or two isolated daytime showers and storms anywhere across north Texas. Afternoon highs will approach 100°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoJhY_0hBeAx1U00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

The rain is gone on Friday as we reach near 100° again.

The weekend looks hot and dry with highs 100° to 102°.

It gets even hotter next Monday through Wednesday with highs 101° to 104°. No rain is in the forecast.

Looking a bit farther down the road, my weather crystal ball has a possible pattern change by the end of next week, with showers and storms possibly returning as well as much cooler temperatures. We'll see if this next cold front makes it through the area.

*Yest Rain: Trace; *Yest High: 101; Low: 80
*Today’s Averages: High: 97; Low: 77
*Record high: 110 (1936); Record low: 63 (1989)

*August rain: 0.00”; August deficit: 0.54"
*2022 Rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit: 10.50"
*Sunrise: 6:48am; Sunset: 8:18pm

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Threats: Gusty wind and lightning. High: Near 100. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds and mild. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered showers and storms, mainly south of DFW. Ending by sunset. Threats: Gusty wind and lightning. High: Upper 90s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Friday- Weekend: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 99-102.

Monday and Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 101-103.

