Denton, TX

Several residents displaced by 3-alarm apartment fire in Denton

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

A Denton apartment complex has a big mess to clean up and repair because of Tuesday's three-alarm fire that raced through a building in a complex on West Collins about three blocks from the UNT campus.

One building with four units has heavy damage from the flames and smoke and from the water used to douse the fire.

Reports say a dozen residents were displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross. Six pets were rescued including three dogs and three cats. Two of the cats were taken to an emergency veterinarian for evaluation.

Posted by City of Denton Fire Department on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

