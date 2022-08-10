Fort Worth firefighters douse grass fire in time to save home

Despite a fast-moving grass fire in southwest Fort Worth, firefighters were able to keep it from burning a home on the perimeter.

With temperatures again pushing into triple-digits Tuesday, a grass fire broke out on Plantation Drive and before fire crews could stop it, it had spread to a backyard where it destroyed an outbuilding and burned up a children's play set. But they saved the home and no one was hurt.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reports having fought 1,228 grass fires since June 3rd.

