ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth firefighters douse grass fire in time to save home

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k96bp_0hBeASr500

Despite a fast-moving grass fire in southwest Fort Worth, firefighters were able to keep it from burning a home on the perimeter.

With temperatures again pushing into triple-digits Tuesday, a grass fire broke out on Plantation Drive and before fire crews could stop it, it had spread to a backyard where it destroyed an outbuilding and burned up a children's play set. But they saved the home and no one was hurt.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reports having fought 1,228 grass fires since June 3rd.

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
myfoxzone.com

15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man hospitalized after being stabbed by wife

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Fort Worth was taken to the hospital after his wife stabbed him in a case of family violence early Saturday morning.Just before 4:30 a.m. on August 13, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call about a stabbing in the 700 block of River Hill Lane.Officers found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He told police that he'd gotten into an argument with his wife that turned into a physical confrontation.During the fight, the victim's wife grabbed a knife and stabbed him.The man was taken to JPS Hospital for medical treatment and in is critical condition. His wife has been taken into custody, and Fort Worth police detectives are investigating.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Killed Crossing I-20

A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
ARLINGTON, TX
KLTV

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Accident
fox4news.com

Driver hurt after crashing into Everman apartments

EVERMAN, Texas - A driver was hospitalized after crashing a pickup truck into apartments in suburban Fort Worth. It happened Thursday night near Everman Parkway and Oak Grove Road in Everman. The truck ended up in the breezeway are of a two-story apartment building. Police did not say what caused...
EVERMAN, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Fatally Shoot Gunman in Richland Hills

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Richland Hills Friday afternoon, authorities say. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
therockwalltimes

Two killed in wrong way crash in Richardson

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early Saturday morning along eastbound President George Bush Turnpike near Jupiter Road in Richardson. At 4:30am, multiple emergency responders were called to the scene and located two vehicles with major damage. Investigators say a driver was traveling...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD

Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was...
RICHARDSON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy