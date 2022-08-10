ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

New York judge rules criminal case against the Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg can proceed

A New York State judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed. Weisselberg and the company asked a judge in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of several tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed all others to remain.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jonathan Swan
Person
Letitia James
Person
Ivana Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Attorney General#Truth Social#Fbi#Ap#The Justice Department
biztoc.com

New York’s polio crisis, explained

How a polio case in New York — and genetic evidence of under-the-radar spread — affects US risk and global eradication efforts. For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States. Health officials in New York’s Rockland County discovered the case last month in an unvaccinated 20-year-old, decades after polio was eliminated from the US in 1979. On August 12, New York City health authorities reported that they had detected the polio virus in the local wastewater system, indicating that the virus was likely circulating under the radar in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy