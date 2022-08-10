How a polio case in New York — and genetic evidence of under-the-radar spread — affects US risk and global eradication efforts. For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States. Health officials in New York’s Rockland County discovered the case last month in an unvaccinated 20-year-old, decades after polio was eliminated from the US in 1979. On August 12, New York City health authorities reported that they had detected the polio virus in the local wastewater system, indicating that the virus was likely circulating under the radar in the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO