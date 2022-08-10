Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian walking near the town green on Enfield Street around 2:37 a.m. saw the victim’s body in the gazebo, according to police.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox identified the victim as 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy. Investigators have not said how Kennedy died.

“We are comfortable calling this a homicide investigation,” Fox said. “I’m not in a position to go into the specific details as it has the potential to impact the integrity of the investigation.”

The State Police Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation. Police ask people to avoid parking in the upper parking area of the town hall and gazebo area.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are pursuing several leads. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911

