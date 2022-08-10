Read full article on original website
Jessica Hammaker
4d ago
well considering we protect money with armed guards we protect jewelry with arms hired American security guards when will children's lives mean more to Americans than diamonds rubies or gold if you think our children are more valuable than these items then of course Common Sense would tell you that they need to be protected with armed security guards just like money and jewelry it's not a hard concept to grasp
Reply
7
Argue With Yourself
4d ago
bro i could see this going bad. especially with the way children talk to them.. all it takes is a teacher having a bad day..
Reply(3)
3
Rawg
3d ago
Heck. I will go and sit at a school to protect my wife, which is a teacher.
Reply
5
Related
jocoreport.com
OPINION: Can House Bill 951 Keep Winter From Coming To North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
OPINION: Teacher shortage underscores the unaddressed crisis in N.C.’s public education system
“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina public school districts. Think about that. If they do not find qualified replacements or come up with alternative solutions, students will arrive on the first day of school Aug. 29 in classrooms without teachers.
Go Blue Ridge
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians
People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
jocoreport.com
You Decide: Should We Use Incentives To Attract Firms?
North Carolina recently received some outstanding economic news. Our state was named “America’s Top State for Business” by a major national media organization. This is, indeed, a high honor. It recognizes the attractiveness of North Carolina to both national and international firms. Experts say the State’s labor supply, educational systems – especially universities and community colleges – competitive cost-of-living, and attractive weather and natural amenities are some of the reasons for our high business ranking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
cbs17
Hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies throughout North Carolina loom as new school year approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students in North Carolina will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks, but they’ll be met with hundreds of staffing vacancies. If the spots aren’t filled, student learning could really be impacted. “We’d potentially look at putting a...
beckersasc.com
California, Georgia and North Carolina: 3 spine ASCs recently announced
In the last four months, Becker's has reported on one spine surgery center that opened in Georgia and two more in the works in California and North Carolina. 1. Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga. The new ASC, Jasper Surgery Center, performed its first case on April 19, the center told Becker's in May.
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Terry Stoops analyzes proposal to restructure N.C. teacher pay
Dr. Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, discusses a proposal to change the way North Carolina pays public school teachers. Stoops offered these comments during the Aug. 11, 2012, edition of Spectrum News 1’s “Capital Tonight.”
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
In NC Senate race, GOP's Budd steps up public appearances to tout law enforcement support
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd pitched himself Friday as the law-and-order candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, leveraging a high-profile endorsement in a visit to Raleigh. He also did something he hasn’t done often in this race: Stand at a podium and take questions from reporters. With less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five years after the Unite the Right, NC protesters have confronted the Confederacy
Days after the Charlottesville rally, protesters pulled down a Confederate monument in Durham. That pattern has been repeated in the years since. | Opinion
jocoreport.com
Camp Provides Insight, Information, And Intrigue Into The World Of Agriculture
MOUNT OLIVE – Several high school FFA members and agriculture teachers from all across NC recently participated in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Camp at the University of Mount Olive. Participants traveled from as far north as Tarboro, as far south as Fayetteville, as far east as Plymouth and New Bern, and as far west as Yadkinville for the weeklong experience. Campers visited farms, participated in community outreach projects, learned about SAE project opportunities, and experienced college-life during the overnight camp.
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
1st weekly drop since June in number of NC’s orange counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map
The 61 is still well over half of the state’s 100 counties and they account for just under half of the state’s population of 10.4 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
Comments / 11