ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Comments / 11

Jessica Hammaker
4d ago

well considering we protect money with armed guards we protect jewelry with arms hired American security guards when will children's lives mean more to Americans than diamonds rubies or gold if you think our children are more valuable than these items then of course Common Sense would tell you that they need to be protected with armed security guards just like money and jewelry it's not a hard concept to grasp

Reply
7
Argue With Yourself
4d ago

bro i could see this going bad. especially with the way children talk to them.. all it takes is a teacher having a bad day..

Reply(3)
3
Rawg
3d ago

Heck. I will go and sit at a school to protect my wife, which is a teacher.

Reply
5
Related
jocoreport.com

OPINION: Can House Bill 951 Keep Winter From Coming To North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
Go Blue Ridge

New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians

People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
POLITICS
jocoreport.com

You Decide: Should We Use Incentives To Attract Firms?

North Carolina recently received some outstanding economic news. Our state was named “America’s Top State for Business” by a major national media organization. This is, indeed, a high honor. It recognizes the attractiveness of North Carolina to both national and international firms. Experts say the State’s labor supply, educational systems – especially universities and community colleges – competitive cost-of-living, and attractive weather and natural amenities are some of the reasons for our high business ranking.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Madison County, NC
State
Ohio State
Madison County, NC
Education
State
Colorado State
Madison County, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
beckersasc.com

California, Georgia and North Carolina: 3 spine ASCs recently announced

In the last four months, Becker's has reported on one spine surgery center that opened in Georgia and two more in the works in California and North Carolina. 1. Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga. The new ASC, Jasper Surgery Center, performed its first case on April 19, the center told Becker's in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Terry Stoops analyzes proposal to restructure N.C. teacher pay

Dr. Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, discusses a proposal to change the way North Carolina pays public school teachers. Stoops offered these comments during the Aug. 11, 2012, edition of Spectrum News 1’s “Capital Tonight.”
EDUCATION
The Center Square

North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23

(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Concealed Carry#Guns#School Shootings#County School Board#Asheville Citizen Times#Republican#Hb 99
jocoreport.com

Camp Provides Insight, Information, And Intrigue Into The World Of Agriculture

MOUNT OLIVE – Several high school FFA members and agriculture teachers from all across NC recently participated in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Camp at the University of Mount Olive. Participants traveled from as far north as Tarboro, as far south as Fayetteville, as far east as Plymouth and New Bern, and as far west as Yadkinville for the weeklong experience. Campers visited farms, participated in community outreach projects, learned about SAE project opportunities, and experienced college-life during the overnight camp.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy