ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers

An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
CANCER
nypressnews.com

Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease

A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle

A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers use custom molecule to halt growth of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B cell lymphoma in mice

Researchers at Stanford University have developed "decoy receptor" molecules that inhibit the growth of both multiple myeloma (MM) and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in mice. The molecules, described in a study to be published July 26 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), were also found to be nontoxic in monkeys, suggesting they could be used to treat humans with either of these deadly diseases, which are two of the most common blood cancers around the world.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tasuku Honjo
moneytalksnews.com

Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
CHICAGO, IL
scitechdaily.com

B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
SCIENCE
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Small Molecule#Tel Aviv University#The University Of Lisbon#Journal#The Faculty Of Pharmacy
scitechdaily.com

A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer

Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

CDC Study Finds Second COVID-19 Booster Defends Against Omicron Variants

The CDC published a new study, which found that a second mRNA booster shot would be effective against the Omicron variants of COVID-19. A second mRNA booster shot is significantly effective against the COVID-19 Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.2.12.1 variants, according to a study by the CDC.1. In the study,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Why Is Alzheimer’s More Common in Women? New Discovery Brings Scientists Closer to an Answer

New gene for female Alzheimer’s disease discovered. More than 5.8 million people in the United States are affected by Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most prevalent form of dementia. AD is a progressive neurological condition. Scientists have identified a few gene variants that raise the risk of Alzheimer’s; the APOE 4 allele is the most well-known of them for those over the age of 65.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That People With Anorexia Have Smaller Brains

The largest study to date reveals significant alterations in brain structure in anorexic individuals. Important differences in the brains of those with and without anorexia nervosa have been found, according to a major study headed by neuroscientists at the University of Bath (UK) that involved worldwide collaborators. In the UK,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

The cell-line-derived subcutaneous tumor model in preclinical cancer research

Tumor-bearing experimental animals are essential for preclinical cancer drug development. A broad range of tumor models is available, with the simplest and most widely used involving a tumor of mouse or human origin growing beneath the skin of a mouse: the subcutaneous tumor model. Here, we outline the different types of in vivo tumor model, including some of their advantages and disadvantages and how they fit into the drug-development process. We then describe in more detail the subcutaneous tumor model and key steps needed to establish it in the laboratory, namely: choosing the mouse strain and tumor cells; cell culture, preparation and injection of tumor cells; determining tumor volume; mouse welfare; and an appropriate experimental end point. The protocol leads to subcutaneous tumor growth usually within 1"“3 weeks of cell injection and is suitable for those with experience in tissue culture and mouse experimentation.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Cancer Metastasis and Atherosclerosis Share a Common Mechanism

A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
CANCER
Verywell Health

Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid

A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy