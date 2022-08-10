Read full article on original website
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
Researchers use custom molecule to halt growth of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B cell lymphoma in mice
Researchers at Stanford University have developed "decoy receptor" molecules that inhibit the growth of both multiple myeloma (MM) and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in mice. The molecules, described in a study to be published July 26 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), were also found to be nontoxic in monkeys, suggesting they could be used to treat humans with either of these deadly diseases, which are two of the most common blood cancers around the world.
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Here is which cheese that does not raise cholesterol and strengthens bones
There are about 2 thousand types of cheese, of which 400 are Italian, and all are obtained with the same cheese-making process. The cheeses are divided into various categories based on 3 specific criteria: water content, technology and temperature of the curd and aging. In supermarkets nowadays, in any season,...
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Higher Water Intake May Be Linked to Greater Risk of Dry Eye Disease
Both a higher self-reported water intake and a greater measured 24-h urine volume were tied to an increased DED prevalence. High intake of water was not associated with a reduced risk of dry eye disease (DED), according to new findings from a large, population-based study. In fact, higher water intake...
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
35 Reported Cases of New Zoonotic Virus Believed to Be Passed to Humans by Shrews
From COVID-19 to monkeypox, more and more zoonotic diseases are becoming an issue due to ongoing wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change. So we aren't particularly surprised that a new zoonotic disease is on the rise. A disease known as Langya virus has reportedly infected at least 35 people thus far.
CDC Study Finds Second COVID-19 Booster Defends Against Omicron Variants
The CDC published a new study, which found that a second mRNA booster shot would be effective against the Omicron variants of COVID-19. A second mRNA booster shot is significantly effective against the COVID-19 Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.2.12.1 variants, according to a study by the CDC.1. In the study,...
Why Is Alzheimer’s More Common in Women? New Discovery Brings Scientists Closer to an Answer
New gene for female Alzheimer’s disease discovered. More than 5.8 million people in the United States are affected by Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most prevalent form of dementia. AD is a progressive neurological condition. Scientists have identified a few gene variants that raise the risk of Alzheimer’s; the APOE 4 allele is the most well-known of them for those over the age of 65.
New Research Finds That People With Anorexia Have Smaller Brains
The largest study to date reveals significant alterations in brain structure in anorexic individuals. Important differences in the brains of those with and without anorexia nervosa have been found, according to a major study headed by neuroscientists at the University of Bath (UK) that involved worldwide collaborators. In the UK,...
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
The cell-line-derived subcutaneous tumor model in preclinical cancer research
Tumor-bearing experimental animals are essential for preclinical cancer drug development. A broad range of tumor models is available, with the simplest and most widely used involving a tumor of mouse or human origin growing beneath the skin of a mouse: the subcutaneous tumor model. Here, we outline the different types of in vivo tumor model, including some of their advantages and disadvantages and how they fit into the drug-development process. We then describe in more detail the subcutaneous tumor model and key steps needed to establish it in the laboratory, namely: choosing the mouse strain and tumor cells; cell culture, preparation and injection of tumor cells; determining tumor volume; mouse welfare; and an appropriate experimental end point. The protocol leads to subcutaneous tumor growth usually within 1"“3 weeks of cell injection and is suitable for those with experience in tissue culture and mouse experimentation.
Cancer Metastasis and Atherosclerosis Share a Common Mechanism
A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid
A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
A breakthrough compound destroys over 300 drug-resistant bacteria
The new drug inhibits drug-resistant bacteria without harming helpful microbes. The compound infiltrates the defenses of gram-negative bacteria. It could one day be used to treat stubborn infections. Medicine is constantly on the lookout for drugs that can kill drug-resistant bacteria. In February, researchers, led by Despoina Mavridou of The...
