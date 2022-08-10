Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa
MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
Armed pro-Trump demonstrators were outside the FBI field office in Phoenix Saturday. Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor.
AZFamily
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car. A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
fox10phoenix.com
Murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man with car in violent attack
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car. John Lagana, 61, was taken into custody for the death of 63-year-old Christopher Heimer on Aug. 12. Surveillance video revealed that Heimer was walking down...
KTAR.com
3 parents arrested following lockdown at El Mirage elementary school
PHOENIX — Three parents who attempted to enter an El Mirage elementary school’s grounds during a lockdown were arrested Friday, authorities said. Police responded to Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday morning following reports of a suspect who reportedly had a handgun but couldn’t find the man, Jimmy Chavez, a lieutenant with El Mirage Police Department, said during a press conference.
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and at least five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
AZFamily
Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Phoenix after traffic stop leads to discovery of 39,000 fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after authorities discovered over 39,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in a car during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post that they developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug sales.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
AZFamily
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
AZFamily
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area drug trafficking investigation leads to 14 indictments, 500K fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona said 14 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been indicted on drug and weapons charges, following a yearlong investigation. The investigation led to the seizure of 517,000 fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine and about 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
12news.com
Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona
PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
AZFamily
Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
Man pulled from central Phoenix pool after drowning
PHOENIX — A man was pulled from a pool in central Phoenix on Friday but was 'beyond resuscitative efforts,' according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex pool near Interstate 17 north of Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix Police...
KTAR.com
Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
