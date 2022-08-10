Read full article on original website
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Responders find body in structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:27 p.m. Friday night, the Guttenburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 38080 Great River Road. At the scene, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the southern section of a mobile home. Responders noted that The homeowner’s vehicle was located in the driveway, but no one had seen the homeowners. The fire department fought the flames and successfully extinguished the fire, but the structure suffered heavy damage.
Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
