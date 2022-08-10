ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
KCRG.com

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
superhits106.com

Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque

Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
KOEL 950 AM

Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids

This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
KCRG.com

Responders find body in structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:27 p.m. Friday night, the Guttenburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 38080 Great River Road. At the scene, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the southern section of a mobile home. Responders noted that The homeowner’s vehicle was located in the driveway, but no one had seen the homeowners. The fire department fought the flames and successfully extinguished the fire, but the structure suffered heavy damage.
KCRG.com

Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School

COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
