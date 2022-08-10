Read full article on original website
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit
A US congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, officials said, days after China held military drills around the island in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. For a week after Pelosi's visit, it sent warships, missiles and jets into the waters and skies around the island.
SFGate
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A United Nations-chartered ship loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia set sail Sunday from a Black Sea port, the first shipment of its kind in a program to assist countries facing famine. The Liberia-flagged Brave Commander departed from the Ukrainian...
