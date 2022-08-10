Read full article on original website
Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
1 person trapped, killed after trench collapse in Greeley
One person was killed when they got caught in a trench collapse in the 1900 block of 16th Street Greeley Saturday morning.
Juvenile cyclist seriously injured after colliding with car
Broomfield Police were on scene of a bicycle-car crash that left a juvenile seriously injured.
One dead after crash in Denver
Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood
A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.
1 dead in crash on Speer Boulevard
DENVER — A woman is dead after a crash in Denver on Saturday morning. The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the crash at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard. DPD said the crash involved two vehicles....
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department said that a woman motorist was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.
3 injured when car plows into attached garage
Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed.
KKTV
2 drivers killed in Aurora after speeding car runs red light
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver blew through a red light in Aurora early Sunday morning, killing both themselves and another driver. Aurora police say a northbound Honda sedan was speeding when they missed the light and slammed into a Lexus in the middle of the intersection. The Lexus burst into flames after impact.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
Pilot who died in plane crash near Centennial Airport identified
A coroner has identified the pilot who died in a small, single-engine plane crash east of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside
Police in Aurora were searching for a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon with a 15-month-old baby inside.
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud
An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
KKTV
15-year-old last seen in east Colorado Springs missing for 2nd day
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are asking the public to continue to keep eyes out for a teenager missing since Friday night. Lillian Enyeart’s last known whereabouts was in the 3400 block of East La Salle Street around 9 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported her missing early Saturday morning, but as of Sunday she has still not been located.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
