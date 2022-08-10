Read full article on original website
Clyde
4d ago
I drive that stretch regularly. The shift or crossover isn't real smooth. My guess would be a combination of a tired truck driver and a bit too much speed.
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
KCCI.com
Standoff at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — There is a heavy police presence around St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man wanted for a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska area. Officers chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset....
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The movie crew for 'Twister' needed 'bailed out' while filming in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For its first day of filming, the "Twister" crew needed some hay for props, so one Iowan bailed them out. The crew paid the man twice his asking price for the hay. So, he got the big bucks and his hay got the big break on the silver screen.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
KIMT
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
KCCI.com
Moderating temperatures, followed by rain for some
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today's cold front continues sinking southeast tonight, headed for Missouri and Illinois. Behind it are some cooler temperatures overnight, low clouds, & lower humidity. The clouds will mostly dissipate for Sunday, except for a few in eastern Iowa, but the lower temps/humidity will stick around. This will mean a pleasant, mostly sunny day of low-to-mid-80s to finish the weekend.
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair Archives: Cow chip throwing contest
DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1985, KCCI's Jeanette Trompeter competed in the Cow Chip Throwing Contest. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
theperrynews.com
Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete
A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
KCCI.com
A new bronze cow at the Iowa State Fair memorializes a past sculptor
DES MOINES, Iowa — People from all over the country come to the Iowa State Fair to see the butter cow. Above the gawkers, a banner celebrating past butter cow artists. But this year, a new bronze cow outside of the Ag Building tells the story of a long-time sculptor.
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
Summit Carbon Solutions updates list of Iowa properties it seeks for easements
A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.
