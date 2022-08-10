Read full article on original website
KBUR
Drought conditions expanding in south, northwest Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The US Drought monitor showed Thursday, that drought conditions in Iowa are deepening and expanding. The Des Moines Register reports that moderate to extreme drought grew to cover about 40% of Iowa, up from 31% the previous week. Conditions worsened from moderate to severe in much of southern Iowa, and expanded in north-central and northwest Iowa.
KBUR
Food insecurity remains high in SE Iowa
Ottumwa, IA- Food insecurity in Southeast Iowa continues to reach historic highs. TV Station KTVO reports that the Food Bank of Iowa’s distribution center in Ottumwa, which serves 13 counties in southeastern Iowa, has been working to meet rising demand over the summer. Food Bank of Iowa Vice President...
KBUR
State sales tax revenue dropped $101 million in July
Des Moines, IA- Iowa state sales tax revenue for the month of July fell significantly. Radio Iowa reports that Jeff Robinson of the Legislative Services Agency says the $101 million drop may be due to consumer spending being so high in July of 2021. “All states experienced a very large...
