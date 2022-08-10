Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Critter Swamp Tattoos — located in Hillsborough — bills itself as a “tattoo studio for anyone who has ever felt too uncomfortable to go into a tattoo studio.” It is collectively owned and operated by Black, trans, and queer artists, including Ayden Love, J. Avery and Terin J.D. I recently spoke to Terin, a queer Black artist, about his tattooing philosophy, inspirations, and his hopes for the future of his own practice and that of Critter Swamp. Throughout the conversation, Terin emphasized the importance of mental health — for both tattoo artists and their clients — and of inclusivity.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO