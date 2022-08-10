Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Unclear Endgame of StartUP Siler
From Ben Rappaport and Bill Horner III, Chatham News + Record. StartUP Siler, the mysterious philanthropic organization which has promised, among other things, to tackle Siler City’s drug and crime woes and invest $100 million in a housing loan fund, promised in an announcement on Twitter to open its doors this week “to varies (sic) media outlets from across the state and country” to give “an intimate look at the inner works” of the organization.
Greensboro Publishes ‘Year One’ Report on Its 1,4-Dioxane Chemical Discharges
The city of Greensboro published a Special Order by Consent Year One report in June, coming in the wake of yet another accidental discharge of 1,4 Dioxane — the third since June 2021 — into the Haw River, Pittsboro’s drinking water source. The 34-page document, spanning May...
The 5:00 News – James Cates Memorial, Hillsborough Utilities, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including an announced memorial for James Cates, upgraded utilities in Hillsborough, and more.
Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week
The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
Chapel Hill: Monkey Pox, Bike Lanes, and FDOC!
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 11. She discussed the return of students for the first day of classes, Monkeypox, and bike lanes on Franklin St. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
‘Look Within’: Duke Prof Teaching Students, Faculty to Fight Political Polarization
Political polarization has been on the rise in recent years, and while Americans don’t agree on much these days, we do tend to agree that this is a problem that ought to be addressed. But how?. At Duke University, one professor is working with his students to figure out...
For Terin J.D. Of Critter Swamp Tattoos in Hillsborough, Tattooing Is an Inclusive Art
Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Critter Swamp Tattoos — located in Hillsborough — bills itself as a “tattoo studio for anyone who has ever felt too uncomfortable to go into a tattoo studio.” It is collectively owned and operated by Black, trans, and queer artists, including Ayden Love, J. Avery and Terin J.D. I recently spoke to Terin, a queer Black artist, about his tattooing philosophy, inspirations, and his hopes for the future of his own practice and that of Critter Swamp. Throughout the conversation, Terin emphasized the importance of mental health — for both tattoo artists and their clients — and of inclusivity.
Discolored Water is Still Safe, Says Town of Hillsborough
Water in the town of Hillsborough is still safe to drink and use despite temporary discoloration. According to the town, recent storm bursts and low flow in the Eno River likely caused unusually high sediment levels in raw water reaching the treatment plant. Rain stirs up sediment in the town’s...
Town of Hillsborough Implementing New Water and Sewer Fees
The Town of Hillsborough is implementing new water and sewer fees for development-related activities, as well as to deter tampering with water meters and fire hydrants. Tampering with a water meter will now carry a $350 fee and $500 civil penalty, which will double on future offenses within a two-year period. Tampering with a fire hydrant carries a $500 fee and $3,000 civil penalty, which will double on any future offenses at any time.
UNC RB British Brooks Out for Season With Lower Body Injury
Senior running back British Brooks, a team favorite and veteran presence in the locker room, suffered what is being described as a “lower body injury” during practice Saturday night which will keep him out for the entire 2022 season. Brooks returned to the Tar Heels for a fifth...
UNC Women’s Soccer Shuts Out No. 3 BYU in Exhibition
The UNC women’s soccer team posted yet another impressive result in a preseason exhibition, topping No. 3 BYU 2-0 at Dorrance Field on Saturday. One goal in each half did the trick for the Tar Heels, who finish 2-0 in their preseason exhibition schedule. Carolina did not allow a goal in either game and outshot VCU and BYU by a combined margin of 65-11.
Hillsborough Shooting Suspect Sentenced to 180-228 Months in Prison
Elijah Rashad Dobson, who was arrested in 2019 for a shooting in southern Hillsborough, was sentenced to between 180 and 228 months (15 to 19 years) in prison Thursday, according to assistant district attorney Jeff Nieman. Dobson, who is originally from Raleigh, reportedly fired into an occupied vehicle on South...
