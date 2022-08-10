Rubato competition in Oxford includes pianists from 10 countries

Oxford, AL – Come out and enjoy some music at OPAC on Friday, August 19th at 7:30 pm. The current lineup of the Little River Band takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform. Through the ’70s and ’80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.” Worldwide album and CD sales are now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays. Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980 and worked alongside founding members with some of the most distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities, creating the unique LRB sound.
Comments / 0