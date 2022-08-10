Rubato competition in Oxford includes pianists from 10 countries

Julio Barreto, director of music education at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, welcomes the competitors for the Rubato International Piano Competition Monday night. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — They gathered together for the first time Monday morning, 21 young people who had never met, yet who share the same passion and the same goal.

Their backgrounds, languages, personalities and looks are as varied as the 88 distinct tones of the musical instrument they share in common.