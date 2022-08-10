ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions win: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Queens

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Someone in Queens just bagged a major win.

A second-prize Mega Millions ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from Village Stationery, located along Union Turnpike near Kent Street.

Mega Millions players can check nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for every drawing. The Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn from a field of one through 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

The drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The time period for claiming prizes ranges from 90 days to one year from the draw date, depending on where the ticket is bought.

