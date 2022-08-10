Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Encampments that block Sacramento sidewalks could lead to a misdemeanor, possible ban on encampments
Sacramento city is ready to pass an ordinance to charge homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. It would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians and around building entrances. Also, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote today on an ordinance to ban homeless encampments from the entire American River Parkway – whereas 2,000 people are camping.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
Sutter County desperate for deputies as patrol vacancies add up
YUBA CITY -- It's a job where just about every call is critical, but Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes worries his department won't be able to answer all of them."We are at a point where if we lose more bodies, we will be in a state of crisis," Barnes told CBS13.The Sheriff says he has 17 vacancies on patrol, forcing him to cut services in investigations, court security and homelessness outreach."As an elected official and as the Sheriff of Sutter County, I take that to heart," said Barnes.His department is hardly alone. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has roughly...
abc10.com
Costco officially opening store in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunset Whitney Phase I improvements nearly done
With East Trails Phase I improvements finishing up, the Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved the next step for the 180-acre Sunset Whitney Recreation Area. The city bought approximately 184 acres of the shuttered Rocklin Golf Club in 2018. The land became the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area that the city of Rocklin is working to turn into parkland.
kubaradio.com
Local Food Banks Receive $750,000 Donation from PG&E Corporation Foundation
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Good news for local food banks, as the PG&E Corporation Foundation donates $750,000 to help feed hungry people across Yuba-Sutter. This equates to over 3 million meals, around 4.5 million pounds of food. The Appeal-Democrat reports 6 area food banks will be on the receiving end...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Folsom roadwork ongoing this week
The city of Auburn kicked off its anticipated road repairs to Auburn Folsom Road this week, which coincided with the start of school for many families. Admittedly behind schedule, Public Works Manager Mengil Deane said the city has to work with contractors that are in high demand to get the work done.
abc10.com
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
'I just get excuses. I get told by the impact team that well it's a very well-kept camp. But it's causing health and safety issues,' said Jennifer Jones.
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California
How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be a much higher rain rates and the Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Gun buyback program deemed a 'success' by Auburn Police Department
The Auburn Police Department collected 101 guns last weekend as it hosted its first gun buyback event. “We were surprised,” Lt. Tucker Huey said. “It’s something we’ve never done so it was hard to predict. We are very happy with that number.”. The program was 100-percent...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
KCRA.com
California gas prices are dropping. Here's what we know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California have been the highest in the nation during the past several months and drivers are finally experiencing relief. The statewide average prices of gas have dropped to $5.38 per gallon, as of Friday. According to AAA, the overall national average for regular...
Comments / 3