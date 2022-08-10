YUBA CITY -- It's a job where just about every call is critical, but Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes worries his department won't be able to answer all of them."We are at a point where if we lose more bodies, we will be in a state of crisis," Barnes told CBS13.The Sheriff says he has 17 vacancies on patrol, forcing him to cut services in investigations, court security and homelessness outreach."As an elected official and as the Sheriff of Sutter County, I take that to heart," said Barnes.His department is hardly alone. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has roughly...

SUTTER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO