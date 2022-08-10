Read full article on original website
Letter | Barnes, Michels don't represent working families
Dear Editor: "There’s not many blue-collar workers that have the number of homes that Tim Michels has,” Gov. Tony Evers said of Tim Michels, a multi-millionaire GOP running for governor as a friend of “working families” and “working people.”. Mandela Barnes owns two condos. How...
Advocates thirsty for water access specifics in MMSD wellness policy
Water access advocates are pushing the Madison Metropolitan School District to include more specific metrics about water in its wellness policy. The Madison School Board is considering an update to the policy, with a vote expected later this month or next. Monday, the board discussed the administration’s proposal, which features updates to a host of items in the policy, including some of the language advocates have asked for — but not all.
MMSD superintendent talks teacher shortages in national media
Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins has been on a national media tour over the past week. He’s been quoted in the Washington Post and spoke to CNN and Meet the Press NOW, all about the national teacher shortage, its causes and MMSD’s potential solutions as the 2022-23 school year quickly approaches.
Mandela Barnes targets rural voters in first general election rally
CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held his first campaign rally of the general election Thursday at a dairy farm in Cambridge, using a 15-minute speech to supporters to push a message that, as U.S. senator, he will work to create a better Wisconsin for people across the state — not just in the city’s urban hubs.
MMSD celebrates six Project SEARCH graduates
The dreams that they dared to dream really did come true. As Maya Edgoose and Jomar Pabon Rodriguez sang “Over the Rainbow” in a UW Hospital auditorium Friday afternoon, they could have been talking about themselves and their four peers, all of whom were graduating from Project SEARCH. The program, which began here in 2008, connects students with disabilities to work opportunities, giving them experience and eventually a full-time job upon completion.
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
Madison educator teaches English on Poland-Ukraine border
Desiree Tran talked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with her seventh graders at McFarland’s Indian Mounds Middle School in the spring. A few months later, she was teaching English in a classroom near the Poland-Ukrainian border to a mix of 12-15-year-old Ukrainian and Polish students affected by the ongoing war. Tran’s trip last month was through the American Federation of Teachers, for which she filled out an application and was one of 15 teachers chosen to be part of the experience and the only one from Wisconsin.
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed
A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
Q&A: Stacy Harbaugh is spreading joy with polka
Stacy Harbaugh wants you to listen to polka music. And she wants you to dance. Harbaugh also goes by DJ Shotski, and she’ll respond to the name if you say it in a crowd. She is a polka music enthusiast, a hobby she picked up over the pandemic. She plays events and also has her own WVMO-FM 98.7 radio show, "Polka Time," which airs on Sundays at 7 p.m.
PHOTOS: In Your Business at Grand Inspired
Grand Inspired is a new business with an unusual combination of offerings. It's both a woodworking gallery and makerspace, located in a renovated historic building in Stoughton's Depot Hill Historic District. Six days a week, visitors can drop in to browse furniture and art in the Grand Inspired gallery, which...
Let's Eat: Monsoon Siam serves up the creeping heat of Thailand
Monsoon Siam, a cozy Thai joint launched in 2014 on Madison’s near east side, has earned a legitimate claim to being among the best Thai in town. That is saying a lot. For my recent visit, I curated a crew of six heat-loving people for dinner, including my Thai-American friend who has catered major live music events with mouthwatering Thai for hundreds of guests on her rural Wisconsin farm.
