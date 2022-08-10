Read full article on original website
Police Look For Missing 12-Year-Old
(Sacramento, CA) — Sacramento police officers said they are looking for an at risk 12-year-old. Officials said Lovle Depente was last seen near Thatcher Circle in the South Sacramento area. Police said there’s a chance she could be in the Elk Grove area.
Local Food Banks Receive $750,000 Donation from PG&E Corporation Foundation
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Good news for local food banks, as the PG&E Corporation Foundation donates $750,000 to help feed hungry people across Yuba-Sutter. This equates to over 3 million meals, around 4.5 million pounds of food. The Appeal-Democrat reports 6 area food banks will be on the receiving end...
