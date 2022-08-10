ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kubaradio.com

Police Look For Missing 12-Year-Old

(Sacramento, CA) — Sacramento police officers said they are looking for an at risk 12-year-old. Officials said Lovle Depente was last seen near Thatcher Circle in the South Sacramento area. Police said there’s a chance she could be in the Elk Grove area.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy