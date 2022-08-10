Mayer's promotion was just one of a few highlights for Red Sox prospects over the last few days. The Red Sox’ farm system has had an exciting week. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Monday. The shortstop, who’s ranked as the ninth-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, had his best performance since the callup on Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO