Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for homicide suspect after homeless man found shot, killed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are searching for a homicide suspect after officers found a homeless man shot and killed early Saturday. Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called to an area near East 11th Street and South Garnett Road after shots were heard in the area. When police...
KTUL
Tulsa man accused of pointing gun at people involved in crash with him arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa man arrested after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and pointing a pistol at the occupants Friday. Police were called to the scene of a crash around 6:20 p.m. near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive after a caller said a person who collided with them approached their vehicle with a weapon.
Tulsa police seeking public’s help in latest homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in east Tulsa after a homeless man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Tulsa police said they spoke to several witnesses, some...
Man arrested after shooting into Tulsa home, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man after he fired shots into a south Tulsa home overnight. Police said Cale Persinger drove through the neighborhood near 61st and South Peoria in a stolen car attempting to get into another. Whenever a man confronted him, he pointed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
KTUL
Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting
Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday. According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
KTUL
Family looks for answers after hit-and-run leaves Tulsa man in coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a man with his car in south Tulsa early Sunday morning, leaving him in a coma. The family of Christopher Key said the 20-year-old has been hospitalized since. "We really have no idea how all...
Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Continues
Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said that Farron Cooper, 23, died at a local hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg near North Frankfort Avenue. Another man was shot in the leg and his condition has not been released.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in north Tulsa, police say
Police confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a car in north Tulsa. Officers were dispatched to the scene near Virgin and N Peoria Ave around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they learned a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking public's helps in identifying person of interest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an investigation. Police say the woman seen in the photos is suspected of finding the victim's lost wallet and using the victim's credit cards at multiple locations. If...
TFD extracts one person from vehicle crushed underneath a semi on the I-44
TULSA, Okla. — At around 2:30 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a crash on the I-44 near the Garnett Road exit. Tulsa Firefighters say that the semi was parked on the shoulder. “The entire vehicle drove under the semi,” said Sarah Stewart from Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
Tulsa Police Warn Of Social Media Car Theft Trend
Tulsa Police say a viral social media car theft trend that is happening across the country, is now happening in the city. Police say it is often called the "Kia Challenge" where teenagers and young adults are encouraged to steal cars. Tulsa Police say it is a trend that started...
Comments / 0