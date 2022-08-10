ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa man accused of pointing gun at people involved in crash with him arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa man arrested after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and pointing a pistol at the occupants Friday. Police were called to the scene of a crash around 6:20 p.m. near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive after a caller said a person who collided with them approached their vehicle with a weapon.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Family looks for answers after hit-and-run leaves Tulsa man in coma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a man with his car in south Tulsa early Sunday morning, leaving him in a coma. The family of Christopher Key said the 20-year-old has been hospitalized since. "We really have no idea how all...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking public's helps in identifying person of interest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an investigation. Police say the woman seen in the photos is suspected of finding the victim's lost wallet and using the victim's credit cards at multiple locations. If...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK

