Suffolk County Police have arrested a man after he injured three people, one seriously, with a machete at a Patchogue store. Treyvius Tunstall inquired about purchasing rifles at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tunstall displayed identification to the employee assisting him but then pulled the identification back and walked away from the counter. Tunstall then moved to a different area of the store where he displayed a machete and attacked an uninvolved employee who suffered severe lacerations. A Fifth Precinct police officer and EMS workers applied tourniquets and the victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO