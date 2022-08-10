Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle...
23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Woman in Long Island Neighborhood: Cops
A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after police said he hit and killed a woman on Long Island overnight. Suffolk County police said Wade Gagliano was driving in Ronkonkoma when he ran down a woman walking, and didn't stop. It happened around 1:30 a.m. along Johnson Avenue. The woman...
Man Arrested for Seriously Injuring Store Employee with Machete; Injures Two Others
Suffolk County Police have arrested a man after he injured three people, one seriously, with a machete at a Patchogue store. Treyvius Tunstall inquired about purchasing rifles at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tunstall displayed identification to the employee assisting him but then pulled the identification back and walked away from the counter. Tunstall then moved to a different area of the store where he displayed a machete and attacked an uninvolved employee who suffered severe lacerations. A Fifth Precinct police officer and EMS workers applied tourniquets and the victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
Man, 83, dead after crashing into tow truck from previous crash: police
An 83-year-old man died in Coram Tuesday night when his car struck a parked tow truck that was there to clear the road from a previous crash.
Baldwin Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hempstead
The Third Squad reports an arrest for an Attempted Murder that occurred on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 12:48am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Defendant Terrell Nesbitt, 26, of 162 State Street New Cassel while on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway did point a loaded firearm at the male victim while he was operating his vehicle northbound on Kennedy Avenue. The defendant fired four rounds from a .40 caliber handgun striking the vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported.
Alert Issued For Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old
Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island mother and her infant son who have both gone missing. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, was last seen at his residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Dominic is believed to be...
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Bridgeport News: Crash Involving Motorcycle
2022-08-11@6:48pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car and motorcycle collide in the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue. There were no updates.
Man arrested after barricading himself, threatening officers on LI
Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside his home following a disturbance and threatened officers on Long Island.
ALERT CENTER: Truck driver wanted for leaving scene of crash in Huntington Station
According to police, a white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3rd Street on Aug. 7 at 4 a.m.
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2K In Items From Selden Home Depot
Police are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $1,980 in merchandise from a Long Island store. The men stole items from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under I-95 Bridge In Port Chester, Police Say
A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County. The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the...
Suspect in custody for 14 break-ins across Suffolk County
A suspect is in custody in connection to over a dozen burglaries across Suffolk County.
Cops: Oven explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton injures one
An oven explosion at the Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton sent a woman to the hospital this morning. Riverhead Town Police said they were called to the incubator building at 8:57 a.m. today on the report of an oven explosion and a fire at the location. Responding officers found an...
Nassau police: Levittown man barricaded himself, made terroristic threat
Police say officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments on Thursday for a disturbance involving Issac Kodsi and another tenant.
