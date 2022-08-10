ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

longisland.com

Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle...
RONKONKOMA, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Seriously Injuring Store Employee with Machete; Injures Two Others

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man after he injured three people, one seriously, with a machete at a Patchogue store. Treyvius Tunstall inquired about purchasing rifles at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tunstall displayed identification to the employee assisting him but then pulled the identification back and walked away from the counter. Tunstall then moved to a different area of the store where he displayed a machete and attacked an uninvolved employee who suffered severe lacerations. A Fifth Precinct police officer and EMS workers applied tourniquets and the victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
LINDENHURST, NY
News 12

Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries

Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Baldwin Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hempstead

The Third Squad reports an arrest for an Attempted Murder that occurred on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 12:48am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Defendant Terrell Nesbitt, 26, of 162 State Street New Cassel while on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway did point a loaded firearm at the male victim while he was operating his vehicle northbound on Kennedy Avenue. The defendant fired four rounds from a .40 caliber handgun striking the vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island mother and her infant son who have both gone missing. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, was last seen at his residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Dominic is believed to be...
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

