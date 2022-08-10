Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
OneBlood urging local community members to donate blood due to the shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood donations typically go down in the summertime, because more people are taking vacations or they’re out of their normal routine. But it’s also a time when more blood is needed. One organization says right now there is an urgent need for blood...
mypanhandle.com
United Way of Northwest Florida assisting non-profits with free workshops
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–In addition to financial support, the United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free workshops for its affiliated non-profit agencies. They hosted their first workshop Friday morning. It focused on the roles and responsibilities of a volunteer board of directors, and their partnership with executive directors. The United Way of Northwest Florida currently partners with 49 local non-profits within in their six county reach.
WJHG-TV
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
Jackson County celebrates 200 years
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 12th, 1822, the Florida Territorial Council founded Jackson County, making it the third oldest county in Florida. Now 200 years later, residents came out to celebrate the bicentennial. “This is the first time I’ve actually been to this kind of event. It’s really really fun,” resident Kelley Liles said. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mypanhandle.com
Historic Art Gallery Reopens as Non-Profit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A historic art gallery in Downtown Panama City celebrated it’s reopening as a non-profit on Friday with an art reception and potluck event. The Gallery of Art was open from the 1960’s until 2012, shortly after owner Mary Ola Miller passed away at age 95.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
WJHG-TV
Restoration efforts underway for local historic landmark Governor Stone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history is getting a new lease on life... The Governor Stone - a nearly 150-year-old schooner - was an iconic sight in the St. Andrews Marina for years. That was until 2018 when the vessel fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds. Sunk three times before, the boat has a story filled with resilience and perseverance. But the damage from the storm may be the vessel’s greatest hardship yet. The friends of the Governor Stone are now working to bring it back to life for the fourth time.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Cell phone policy for Bay District Schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us take our cell phone everywhere we go, but your child may have to put that phone away while at school. While state law allows cell phones on campus, Bay District School administrators say there are still rules that must be followed. “State...
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida black bear was trying to aim high this week when it scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base. Kevin Dalrymple, a realtor at Beachy Beach Real Estate, spotted the bear and shot a video of the incident earlier this week.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
mypanhandle.com
Scott’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Rolls Out New Truck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Scott’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating a new addition. Firefighters took delivery on the department’s first ever brand new fire truck. Friends and family members turned out to see the new truck arrive this afternoon. Fire Chief James Yon was speechless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
PCPD is patrolling downtown in new ride
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police officers have two new rides they’ll be using to patrol downtown Panama City. The department added two electric vehicles, they hope the new additions will help with visibility in high-traffic areas. The electric vehicles are an upgrade to their six ATVs with the ability to seat three […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
Tyndall AFB technology sets the tone for the future
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been over 60 years since the Department of Defense built a military base from the ground up. Technological innovations allow Tyndall Air Force Base leaders to get creative with their rebuild. They’re always striving to be safer and more efficient. “These groundbreaking things that we’re doing here […]
Comments / 0