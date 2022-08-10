Read full article on original website
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)
The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro shown off on video
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were made official at Samsung Unpacked yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the devices. The video below from Tech Spurt gives is a look at the new Galaxy Watch 5 there are two models and three different sizes in total.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked video replay released
Samsung has released a full video replay for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event that took place yesterday. There were a number of new devices announced at the event, this included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can see the full video of the press event below.
Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)
The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launching next week
Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G62. The new Moto Tab G62 tablet will be launched in India on the 17th of August and the tablet will come with a range of features. The new Motorola Moto Tab...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box
Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators. High accuracy...
Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub
IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.
How to use low power mode on iPhone
If you need to get some extra battery life out of your iPhone then you can use low power mode or power save mode on your device to extend your battery. This is a handy feature that Apple has built into the iPhone for times when you need to save battery usage on your iPhone. This could be when your battery gets lower than expected and when you want to extend how long it lasts that day.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and P14s mobile workstations unveiled
Lenovo has this month introduced new mobile workstations to its range featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors in the form of the new Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s. Equipped with Radeon PRO integrated graphics. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
How to update Android carrier settings
We previously covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Keeping your carrier settings up to date on your Android device will ensure that it has the latest software from your mobile provider.
Another look at iOS 16 Beta 5 (Video)
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, they also release iPadOS 16 beta for the iPad, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16 beta 5 for the Apple TV, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac. We previously saw a video of...
macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 released to developers
Apple has released macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac, the software was released along with a range of other new betas. These included IOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad. The fifth...
Xbox Elite 2 white controller leaked
Before Microsoft has had a chance to officially unveil its new Xbox Elite 2 white controller details have been leaked online via Nicholas Lugo who has published a quick video after apparently obtaining the new controller in the United States. Microsoft will be attending the upcoming Gamescom game show later this month and might possibly officially launch the new Xbox Elite 2 white controller during this, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Durabook R11 Windows rugged tablet receives Intel’s 12th Gen CPU
Durabook has this month announced it has upgraded its rugged tablet with Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake processor supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics, making it up to 300% faster than previous models says Durabook. The R11 tablet is equipped with a 11.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display with Durabook’s proprietary DynaVue technology and is available with a selection of Intel Core i7 and i5 processors depending on your needs and budget.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
