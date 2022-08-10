DES MOINES, Iowa — When Tim Gantner with Salvation Amy woke up Tuesday morning and saw the temperature was expected to reach near triple digits, he knew what he had to do. "I figured that is going to be hot. So people are going to need an opportunity to get out from the heat. And so we decided to send out the notice to folks that we are going to have a cooling station today," Gantner said.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO