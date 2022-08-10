ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
We Are Iowa

Free community garden pops up on Ingersoll Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you're out on Ingersoll Avenue, you might come across a salsa garden on the sidewalk. If you see produce that's ready to be picked, the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand say you should help yourself. "We want people to eat the produce,"...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Altoona, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Altoona, IA
We Are Iowa

Vendors excited for Iowa State Fair opening day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone has their favorite part of the Iowa State Fair. For many, there's no better place to grab a bite to eat. "I like to eat healthy, so I'd say it'd probably be the pork tent, because the pork is really good," said Dean Small, who was visiting the fairgrounds with his granddaughter Monday.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#The Rides#Diving#The Draken Falls#Adventureland General#The Flying Viking
We Are Iowa

Valle Drive-In reopens after March 5 tornado

NEWTON, Iowa — Is this heaven?. "No, this is Iowa!" said Jeff Namminga, co-owner of the Valle Drive-In. This Friday, five months to the day after the March 5th tornado, the historic movie theater surrounded by fields of corn will roll the projector once again. Namminga didn't know the...
NEWTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Hot air balloon strikes power line in Indianola, injuring 4

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured. According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately...
INDIANOLA, IA
We Are Iowa

Ohio man walks across the country for a cause

AMES, Iowa — An Ohio man is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Along the way, he is also raising donations for the behavior health unit at Dayton's Children Hospital. Today, Joe Hall reached Ames — over 1,000 miles away from where...
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Salvation Army partners with DART to help central Iowans find relief from the heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Tim Gantner with Salvation Amy woke up Tuesday morning and saw the temperature was expected to reach near triple digits, he knew what he had to do. "I figured that is going to be hot. So people are going to need an opportunity to get out from the heat. And so we decided to send out the notice to folks that we are going to have a cooling station today," Gantner said.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy