sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Well, that’s a ringing endorsement!
I actually haven’t given much thought to Alexandria since that day so long ago when I popped out of mommy at Alexandria Hospital on my way to, well, whatever my life has become. (I was a crank in many ways even then, but there’s no truth to the rumor...
sungazette.news
Vienna public-works director heads downstate
Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher stepped down Aug. 5 for family reasons and will relocate to the Blacksburg area, town officials said. “Vienna is a really great place and holds a special place in my heart,” Gallagher said in a statement issued by the town Aug. 9. “I’m really going to miss everyone here.”
sungazette.news
Strategic plan for regional parks takes aim at invasives
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) aims to ramp up efforts to eradicate invasive-species plants from its landholdings while also planting a significant number of trees in the coming years. The policy positions are part of the multi-jurisdiction agency’s newly adopted strategic plan, covering the years 2023 to...
sungazette.news
Police: Trespasser warned, then arrested
Vienna police officers on Aug. 6 at 2:36 p.m. responded to a report of a man trespassing in an apartment building in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E. The man refused to speak to the officers and walked away from them police said. As he was leaving the property, the officers advised him he was trespassing and would be arrested if he returned.
sungazette.news
Arlington man charged in fatal stabbing, burning in Seven Corners
Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
sungazette.news
Vienna police investigate thefts from ABC store
Vienna police recently have investigated a pair of alcohol thefts at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store at 419 Maple Ave., E. In the first case, an employee reviewing security footage saw a man who was in the store on July 30 at 3:57 p.m. place bottles of alcohol into his backpack and leave without paying.
sungazette.news
Police: Customer gets irate when told he can’t purchase booze at 5 a.m.
On Aug. 7 at 5:03 a.m., an man entered a store in the 2000 block of Clarendon Boulevard and began selecting alcohol beverages, Arlington police said. An employee informed the customer that alcohol sales could not be completed prior to 6 a.m., but the customer ignored the comments, police said.
sungazette.news
Police: Suspect brandishes firearm during altercation
On Aug. 1 at 2:10 p.m., four men entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and, during conversation with a female employee, one of the individuals raised his shirt to reveal a firearm in his waistband. The suspect and three other individuals then fled on foot,...
