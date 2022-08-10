Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Between the rails: comparing Assembly District 33 candidates
Wisconsin State Assembly District 33 includes the southern half of Jefferson County and the northeastern portion of Rock County, including Milton. Now that the August primary is completed, we can observe that our two competing Assembly candidates demonstrate many similarities, but their differences are less well defined. Nevertheless, we are...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
CBS 58
Ukrainian family finds shelter from war in U.S. thanks to Wisconsin friends
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Ukrainian family has found shelter from the war, in Waukesha, all thanks to a group of friends. Oleksandr Bochkov shared his family's journey from Ukraine to the United States with CBS 58. "Just a normal, simple life, but in one day, everything changed," Bochkov...
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues
The former Northridge Mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner.
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Fond Du Lac and Congress
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a car was traveling west on Fond Du Lac and was turning left when another car traveling east collided with the car.
Wisconsin Woman in Slender Man Attack Drops Release Request
One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
whitewaterbanner.com
Unofficial Election Results: Gerber Wins Tight Race for Sheriff; Local GOP Candidates for Assembly Dist. 31 Appear to Lose (Updated)
Updated 8/10 @ 11:43 a.m. primarily with information about contests in the November general election. Poll workers reported steady traffic at the primary election on Tuesday. Unfortunately segregated City of Whitewater results are not available at this time; however, we are able to report below the unofficial results on races of particular local interest.
fortatkinsononline.com
Resurfacing to begin on State Highway 106 Monday
Work to resurface State Highway 106 east of Fort Atkinson will begin Monday, Aug. 15, according to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The resurfacing will take place on a 10-mile stretch between Edgewater Road in the city and County CI Highway in the town of Sullivan. Other...
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
