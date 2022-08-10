ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Between the rails: comparing Assembly District 33 candidates

Wisconsin State Assembly District 33 includes the southern half of Jefferson County and the northeastern portion of Rock County, including Milton. Now that the August primary is completed, we can observe that our two competing Assembly candidates demonstrate many similarities, but their differences are less well defined. Nevertheless, we are...
The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Unofficial Election Results: Gerber Wins Tight Race for Sheriff; Local GOP Candidates for Assembly Dist. 31 Appear to Lose (Updated)

Updated 8/10 @ 11:43 a.m. primarily with information about contests in the November general election. Poll workers reported steady traffic at the primary election on Tuesday. Unfortunately segregated City of Whitewater results are not available at this time; however, we are able to report below the unofficial results on races of particular local interest.
Resurfacing to begin on State Highway 106 Monday

Work to resurface State Highway 106 east of Fort Atkinson will begin Monday, Aug. 15, according to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The resurfacing will take place on a 10-mile stretch between Edgewater Road in the city and County CI Highway in the town of Sullivan. Other...
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
