Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
School of the week: Porter Elementary's new Spanish program helps students with language and leadership
MACON, Ga. — There are many reasons to be excited about a new school year, and one of them is the "School of the Week" segment, where we highlight schools that make sure their students excel both in and out of school. This week, we celebrate Porter Elementary in...
Bibb superintendent, businesses partner to help prepare students for workforce
MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Dan Sims is eager to work with the Greater Chamber of Commerce and community partners to help students succeed in the future. "I think bringing us all together and exposing students to opportunities now is going to help our students to get better focused in school. School is the gatekeeper, education," Sims said.
Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday. A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults,...
Bibb County School Board gives final approval of millage rate rollback
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Board gave final approval to the district’s proposed rollback of the millage rate from 18.099 mills for Calendar Year 2021 to 16.720 mills for Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) Thursday evening. According to a release from the board, the district voted to...
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Bibb County school bus driver continues career as district doubles routes, looks for more drivers
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools wants to reduce the number of routes their bus drivers handle, but to do that, they need more drivers. Bus drivers started taking Bibb County students back to school on August 3, and this year, the district is transporting about 8,000 students a day.
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT
Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level talks this month between Macon-Bibb County and Georgia Department of Transportation representatives.
'Help them to regain their future': Dublin teen court helps more than 700 teens in 25 years
DUBLIN, Ga. — It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago....
Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center design clashes with downtown setting
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
