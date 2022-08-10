ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb County, GA
Government
County
Bibb County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Bibb County, GA
Education
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Hartley Elementary School
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT

Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level talks this month between Macon-Bibb County and Georgia Department of Transportation representatives.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy