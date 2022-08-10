ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Evaxion Biotech Q2 Earnings

Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 9.42% drop in the share price the next day.

