Coach trying to connect Knox College football to the Galesburg community
GALESBURG — The members of Knox College's football team moved to town Wednesday. And on Thursday morning, the Prairie Fire attended their first practice in the 2022 season. Aaron Willits, who is in his second season as Knox's coach, was amped up before his squad took to the artificial turf at the Knosher Bowl. He'd been getting ready for the day for a while now.
Knoxville 202 superintendent resigns to teach at Lombard
GALESBURG — Geoffry Schoonover has resigned from his position as the superintendent of Knoxville School District 202. He will join Galesburg School District 205 this year as a grade 6 STEM teacher. Knoxville School District 202’s board of education officially accepted Schoonover’s resignation during a Thursday night meeting. District...
Phyllis Mizner
Phyllis K. Mizner, 83, of Aledo, Illinois passed away at home on Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. Funeral services are at First Baptist Church, Aledo, 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18th, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Mercer County V.F.W. Post 1571 or Mercer County V.F.W. Auxiliary. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
Days Gone By
* Harpooner pleads guilty to assault and draws a fine. John Becker, who harpooned Estelle Beverlin with a pitchfork July 22 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery in the county court last week and was fine $35 and costs. The affair occurred at threshing time near New Boston. Beverlin...
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
New party decorations business plans Back to School Bash Sunday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Glitz & Glam, a new business owned by three Galesburg residents, is holding a Back to School Bash outside the Grand Tap at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The event will feature free food, free backpacks for students, a bounce house, balloon art, music from DJ Sosa and a mechanical bull at 2100 Grand Ave. All ages are welcome.
Fish fry fundraiser
Antioch Baptist Church is hosting it’s annual fish fry Saturday, August 20, 2022. Games and fellowship begins at 3:00 p.m. and food served at 5:00. Fish, hot dogs and sides will be available with cost by donation and proceeds going to their Missionary, Janet Solis, in Mexico. The church is located at 1516 170th Ave., Reynolds, Illinois - west of Hamlet.
Real estate transactions
Date Recorded: 8-1 Address: 111 E. Liberty St., Joy. Seller: Kai’s Properties Inc.
