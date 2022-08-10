ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Aethlon Medical To Start Lab Studies For Hemopurifier For Monkeypox

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUeUN_0hBdzUnh00
  • Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD said it is commissioning a new in vitro binding experiment to confirm that the Hemopurifier effectively captures the current strain of the monkeypox virus.
  • The Hemopurifier is an extracorporeal (i.e., outside of the body) blood filtration device designed to selectively remove harmful particles from the circulatory system using lectin affinity agents.
  • In 2008, the company conducted an in vitro study demonstrating that the Hemopurifier effectively bound and removed the monkeypox virus.
  • The study indicated that the Hemopurifier removed 44% of the monkeypox virus in the first hour of testing, 82% after six hours, and 98% after 20 hours.
  • "We believe that the Hemopurifier's ability to bind the current MPXV strain should not be affected because the mutations present in this strain do not change the mannose sugar in the viral envelope, which is recognized by the GNA within the Hemopurifier resin," the company said.
  • Aethlon says it has contacted the FDA and confirmed the process by which it could provide the Hemopurifier to requesting physicians for single-patient emergency use.
  • The company plans to submit a pre-Emergency Use Authorization package to the FDA.
  • Aethlon Medical held a cash balance of approximately $14.9 million.
  • Price Action: AEMD shares are up 14.50% at $1.50 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aethlon Medical Inc Aemd#Mpxv#Gna#Price Action
Benzinga

This 'New' Cannabinoid Is Said To Be 30x Stronger Than THC: What Does This Actually Mean?

Article originally posted on Confident Cannabis, shared with Benzinga Cannabis. Word of a new form of THC (THCP) hit the mainstream media last month and exploded into frenzied hoopla that a cannabinoid 30-times stronger than anything seen before was coming to the market. While there was indeed a new cannabinoid discovered by Italian scientists, with a stronger affinity for binding to the receptors of the brain, there is so much more to the story about this initial finding. So we reached out to Ben Armstrong with Juniper Analytics to help us sift through the report and understand the science behind this study. It is of note that Ben has read the paper, and knows the background science of isolating cannabinoids for research, but did not directly conduct this research. However, he did offer some insight into what this new information means.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Columbia Care Seed & Strain Pre-Rolls Hit New York Cannabis Market

Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW (FSE:3LP) launched Seed & Strain brand pre-rolls in all four of its dispensaries in New York. The dispensaries will soon be stocked with Seed & Strain whole flower and vapes, which will be made available to wholesale partners in the coming weeks. Seed &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

The Endocannabinoid System: Top Doctor Explains What You Need To Know About Cannabis And Your Body

The Endocannabinoid System was discovered in the 1990’s and, ever since, has been a growing field of scientific research. The Doctors Knox, a family of physicians, have been involved in this specialty since they began signing patient authorizations after successful decades in their specialty medical practices. Now they are found speaking throughout the country about the human Endocannabinoid System, what it is, and how cannabis works with it for the betterment of multitudes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS
Benzinga

Could Cannabis Be Affecting Your Dreams? Understanding Weed As A Sleep Aid

This article was originally published on Flowertown, and appears here with permission. Insomniacs are cozying up to cannabis. In the United States, where approximately 60 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders, many have started favoring flower or CBD tinctures to help usher in the sandman. And with reason. Research has demonstrated that cannabis can reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep, and can promote relaxation and reduce pain, which may also help ease the onset of sleep.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

How Trump's Interactions With FBI Went From Sweet To Sour: WSJ Report Details

Interactions between former President Donald Trump’s team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly began on a cordial note but turned sour later. In early June, agents from the FBI, along with an official from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), visited Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home to discuss boxes containing government records that were placed in a basement storage room that also held suits, sweats and golf shoes, reported Wall Street Journal.
PALM BEACH, FL
Benzinga

Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PHAT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or the "Company") PHAT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Phathom and certain...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

McDonald's Announces Update on Operations in Ukraine

*This message was originally sent by Paul Pomroy to the McDonald's System*. On February 24, we shared with the System that we would be pausing our restaurant operations in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing war within the country.ï¿½. Since that time, all three legs of the...
EUROPE
Benzinga

Reliance Medical Centers Looks Ahead to Being the Area's Best Neighbor with Tampa "Welcome to the Neighborhood" Farmer's Market Event

Reliance Medical Centers, a popular Central Florida Primary Care Doctor's Office is celebrating its new Tampa Lowry Park location with free Farmer's Market for senior adults on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Tampa, FL August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- reliancetampa.com. Popular Doctor’s Office for Senior Adults Now Open in Tampa Lowry Park...
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy