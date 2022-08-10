Wendy's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wendy's WEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wendy's beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $44.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wendy's's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.18 0.15 0.18 0.18

EPS Actual 0.17 0.16 0.19 0.27

Revenue Estimate 497.10M 460.45M 470.20M 461.63M

Revenue Actual 488.64M 473.20M 470.25M 493.34M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wendy's management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.84 and $0.88 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Wendy's visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.