Recap: Arcos Dorados Holdings Q2 Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $295.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.06 0.16 0.06 0.01

EPS Actual 0.12 0.22 0.12 0.02

Revenue Estimate 732.29M 750.54M 676.95M 542.45M

Revenue Actual 790.68M 777.13M 725.84M 592.70M

To track all earnings releases for Arcos Dorados Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

