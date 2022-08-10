Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $463.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bright Health Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.45

-0.25

EPS Actual -0.32 -1.29 -0.48 -0.28

Revenue Estimate 1.75B 1.08B 1.08B 1.06B

Revenue Actual 1.84B 962.33M 1.08B 1.11B

