Time Out Global
Rejoice: London has the most free attractions in the world
We all know the best things in life are free. Especially at the moment, when life feels a little bit expensive. But the good news is… London is officially the best place in the world for gobbling up free culture. According to a new study by Radical Storage, London...
Time Out Global
In photos: see the spectacular return of the Nebuta Festival in Aomori
Slowly but surely, summer festivals are making a comeback in Tokyo and across Japan. One such celebration is the stunning Nebuta Festival in Aomori, which was held in all its illuminated glory at the beginning of August 2022. One of the most unique celebrations in Japan, the annual Nebuta Festival...
Time Out Global
This epic new coast-to-coast trail links up the Lake District and the North York Moors
Sick and tired of the same old walking trails? Yearning for something fresh on pastures new? Well, hikers, strollers and thrill-seekers, we have some good news. A brand coast-to-coast walk has just been crowned a National Trail – and it’s a corker. Fell-walker and author Alfred Wainwright’s magnificent...
Time Out Global
It’s here: drought is expected to be declared across England tomorrow
We’ve been harping on about a potential drought for some weeks now. We’ve talked about whether beavers could be the answer to all our problems, we’ve reported on some very wobbly cliffs and we’ve followed the hosepipe bans as they’ve been implemented. Now, the government is set to declare an official drought across the majority of England tomorrow, Friday (August 11).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Don’t panic but there might be a massive boa constrictor on the banks of the Thames
Just when you thought things in London couldn’t get any scarier after wildfires, the source of the Thames drying up and a new polio outbreak. Well, prepare for things to get even worse, because there might be a humongous snake slithering around the banks of the Thames. This week,...
Time Out Global
Ibaraki is hosting a massive 90-minute fireworks show in September 2022
There’s another fireworks event coming to a town near Tokyo this year, and it’s a big one. The Tonegawa Fireworks Festival is set to be held for the first time in three years on September 17 by the banks of Tonegawa River in the town of Sakai in Ibaraki prefecture. You can get there easily by train and local bus from Tokyo, although it will take you two hours – but it’s worth the journey.
Time Out Global
Ocean Park launches Metaverse game to honour giant panda An An
In honour of the giant panda An An, who sadly passed away in July, Ocean Park has partnered with the app Adventure in Reality (AiR) to bring the dearly-missed panda 'back to life' in its first Metaverse game. Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong. In the game, players can find...
PETS・
Time Out Global
New online wine shop Yatbui launches in Hong Kong
Aiming to expand people's knowledge and access to wine outside famous brands and Grand Crus of Bordeaux and Burgundy, the team behind Sunday's Distribution launches a new online wine shop called Yatbui. Yatbui means 'one cup' in Cantonese, but it's used playfully, as sometimes, with drinking a good bottle of...
Time Out Global
Tai Ping Shan: Ultimate Guide
Explore this cool historical street in Sheung Wan dotted with old and new eateries, trendy cafes, and independent shops. Located in one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, Tai Ping Shan is one of the earliest Chinese settlements in the city that was unfortunately hit by bubonic plague in the late 19th century. While some of the historical landmarks and temples still remain in the area, the street grew into a laid-back, alternative culture haven fueled by caffeine, art, and a small community of independent shop owners. During the past years, we’ve seen most of its neighbourhood art galleries and boutiques leave the spot for other locations in the city, but those spaces are now filled up by shiny new storefronts that bring new energy to the street. It’s the perfect place to wander during the weekend, stroll around temples, sip a hot cuppa, and browse quirky shops that reflect the street’s unique character.
Time Out Global
Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge restaurant is absolutely coining it
He doesn’t care if you love him or hate him, Turkish meat maestro Salt Bae is laughing all the way to the bank. His Knightsbridge restaurant reportedly made £7 million in just four months. Hold on to your hats. Surely the Nusr-Et Steakhouse can’t be making that much...
Time Out Global
The best cheap hotels in Belfast
Planning to visit this most vibrant of cities? Here’s our selection of the best cheap hotels in Belfast. Considering a trip to Northern Ireland? A visit to Belfast is a no-brainer. It boasts world-class attractions like Titanic Belfast, a vibrant indie art scene, hundreds of intimate music venues and three Michelin-starred restaurants. For all its difficult history, this is a city that’s seriously on the up, but it still a host of cheap hotels to stay in while you’re exploring it all. Here are our picks of the best cheap hotels in Belfast. Now all you have to do is get booking.
