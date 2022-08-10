ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Jury picked, evidence next in trial of Del. man charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn't deliver a unanimous verdict last spring.

Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan. A jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn't set aside.

"It's not disqualifying to have views one way or the other," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the jury pool. "It's disqualifying if the views become more important than what the law or the evidence is."

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. They're also charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft faces a third charge.

Two co-defendants were acquitted in April and two more pleaded guilty.

Fox, 39, lived in the Grand Rapids area and Croft, 46, is from Bear, Delaware. They regularly communicated with other anti-government extremists who were angry with Whitmer and various public officials over COVID-19 restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Db6jD_0hBdz4BI00

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox.

The jury will hear secretly recorded conversations and see text messages and social media posts favoring violence. At the same time, defense attorneys will attack the credibility of undercover FBI agents and informants who fooled the group into thinking they were allies.

The plot to kidnap Whitmer followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan, according to evidence at the first trial.

Lawyers for Fox and Croft will argue they were shielded by the First Amendment and entrapped by the government at every turn.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty in April. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty and will testify again for prosecutors.

Garbin told jurors at the first trial that the goal was to cause national chaos with a kidnapping close to the election between Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump.

Whitmer, who will not be called as a trial witness, disclosed Monday night that she tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time and was experiencing mild symptoms.

___

White reported from Detroit. Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI has delivered subpoenas to several Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Republican State Rep. Scott Perry's phone as a part of a probe into a scheme to install alternate Trump electors.According to PennLive, agents visited several Pa. House and Senate Republican lawmaker's offices at the State Capitol.Right now, it remains unclear which lawmakers were paid visits.This comes just one day after Perry had his cell phone seized as a part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House

Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Government Of Michigan#Northern Michigan#Western Michigan#Defense Attorneys#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#Democrat
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
WBOC

Delaware DMV Recalls a Vanity License Plate

KENT COUNTY, Del. - Breast cancer survivor, Kari Lynn Overington, ordered and received her vanity license plate in Jan. 2021. The plate holds a special place in her heart, but now the Delaware DMV is recalling it. The plate reads, "F CANCER." Overington says the plate has sparked meaningful conversations...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy