Wind Gap, PA

A former tire dump in the Slate Belt is closer to becoming an industrial park. Here is an update on the transformation

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Newly built roads, streetlights and other utilities can be seen Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at a former tire dump that the nonprofit Green Knight Economic Development Corp. wants to turn into an industrial park. No buildings have risen on the site, however, since a groundbreaking was held in June 2018. The industrial park primarily encompasses Plainfield Township and Wind Gap. APRIL GAMIZ/The Morning Call/TNS

Four years after a groundbreaking ceremony attended by local and state officials, a proposed Slate Belt industrial park on what was once a massive tire dump features newly built roads, streetlights and utilities.

While no new buildings have risen from the former environmental hazard along Route 33, officials with the nonprofit Green Knight Economic Development Corp. are confident plans for a business campus drawing small to midsize manufacturers will come to fruition.

Final approvals for a sewer pumping station are expected in a month or two, and construction could start on the first building next year.

“The plan was always that the lots would need to be marketed to potential developers or end users upon the completion of the main infrastructure improvements,” said Chad Helmer, spokesperson for the project dubbed Green Knight Industrial Park II.

“That marketing has been ongoing while the infrastructure has been finishing up,” Helmer said.

Green Knight took title to the site in spring 2015 and has invested about $500,000 in acquisition, site planning and engineering. Nearly $4.7 million in state and local grants or loans have been used for the roads, utilities and other improvements.

In return, the 55-acre industrial park, near the Route 512 interchange of Route 33, is expected to create approximately 280 jobs, generate around $300,000 annually in tax revenue, and leverage more than $10 million in private investment, according to Green Knight officials.

“That is the estimate we have used, but I think this number is likely to be much higher now, given what’s happened to construction costs over the past year or two,” Helmer said about the private investment.

So far, Helmer said, developer JVI LLC of Bushkill Township has an agreement with Green Knight to buy one of the eight lots.

“I would anticipate that building will be going to construction in 2023,” Helmer said, adding JVI needs to go through land development with Wind Gap officials.

JVI has also submitted plans for a building in Plainfield Township, according to Jim Vozar of JVI and township manager Thomas Petrucci. Most of the industrial park lies in Plainfield, with the balance in Wind Gap and Bushkill Township.

Vozar said JVI is progressing through approvals from municipal officials in Wind Gap and Plainfield, including land development and zoning.

Wind Gap manager Louise Firestone did not return messages seeking comment.

The park is being built on a former slate quarry that, by 2000, became a tire-burning operation that eventually turned into one of the largest tire dumps in Pennsylvania. Once Green Knight took possession, it needed to cap the former tire-filled quarry and deal with soil issues related to illegal dumping, according to Helmer, who has managed the project from its inception.

Across the industrial park’s main entrance of Male Road sits a massive warehouse developed by J.G. Petrucci Co. According to Plainfield Township’s Petrucci (who is not related to J.G. Petrucci), that site has no occupant.

Messages left with a J.G. Petrucci official were not returned.

Helmer said the Petrucci warehouse is a separate development and “has not really had any noticeable impact” on the Green Knight project. However, minutes from Wind Gap Council’s meeting May 17 show that the new warehouse has raised concerns about the condition of a bridge across Male Road, which traffic would use before entering Routes 512 and 33. Plans then called for securing private and public funds toward bridge improvements.

Green Knight, which was formed about 25 years ago, assists in community and economic development in the Pen Argyl Area School District in northern Northampton County, which had been ravaged by years of job losses, particularly in the slate mining and apparel industries. The school district encompasses Pen Argyl, Plainfield and Wind Gap.

The group’s first economic development project was the 19-acre industrial park along Route 512 in Plainfield Township, where a shell building was constructed. Techo-Bloc, a landscape product manufacturer, bought the site and has been operating there since 2004.

Green Knight derives much of its revenue from the operation of a methane-to-energy plant at the Grand Central Sanitary Landfill in Plainfield Township.

The Slate Belt has been emerging as a Lehigh Valley economic development engine. Another project in Upper Mount Bethel Township, the expansive River Pointe Commerce Park , would include 12 buildings totaling 5.8 million square feet on about 800 acres about 1 ½ miles from Interstate 80.

River Pointe has drawn concerns from township residents and others in the Valley, notably the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission . But in 2018, as he joined other dignitaries in the groundbreaking for the Green Knight industrial park, county Executive Lamont McClure said the Slate Belt is becoming “paramount for economic development.”

The reason? He said most new development will emerge in that region because most of Route 22 has been built out.

Contact Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone at asalamone@mcall.com .

Comments / 1

 

