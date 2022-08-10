Read full article on original website
BCSO asks for public’s help identifying break-in suspect
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that took place on August 4. According to BCSO, the man forced his way into Whip Salon located on William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Once inside, he […]
WJCL
UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
WJCL
Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
WTGS
I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WTGS
Man has 'serious injuries' following shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. The shooting resulted in "serious injuries" for a man, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details...
WJCL
Crash shuts down northbound, southbound lanes of I-95 in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — A large-scale crash on I-95 near mile marker 2 impacted both directions of travel for several hours on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at approximately 7:36 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
Man faces nearly 8 years in prison for trying to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
WTGS
Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
wtoc.com
Man seriously injured after overnight shooting near Savannah’s Bay St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting early this morning. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Williamson street, just off of West Bay St. The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word of his condition at this time.
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
CCSO investigating deadly Hollywood crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say one person died following a crash Friday morning in Hollywood. The deadly crash happened before 8:30 a.m. along Highway 162 near McCombs road, CCSO said “An initial investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit indicates an eastbound Ford pickup hit the rear of an eastbound Pontiac hatchback,” […]
WRDW-TV
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
wtoc.com
No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
wtoc.com
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-95 near 2 mile marker are blocked off following a crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol are actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel, officials say. Jasper Fire and EMS, Hardeeville Fire and...
Dekalb County Homicide Suspect Arrested in Statesboro
Over the past two weeks, officers assigned to Statesboro Police Department’s (SPD) Impact Team received information that Ronnie Jones Jr. (27, unknown address, Statesboro) had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. Jones was wanted by authorities in Dekalb County for a homicide committed in that jurisdiction. He had...
