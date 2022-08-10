ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

7 Pflugerville ISD campuses to provide free meals this school year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Seven campuses in Pflugerville ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students this school year. PfISD announced the change to its meal policy Friday. The program is limited to only the following campuses:. Westview Middle School. Dessau Middle School. River Oaks Elementary School. Northwest...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 campuses

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students at 76 schools through a federal program this school year. The district says that the USDA pandemic-related waivers permitting districts to provide free meals for all students expired at the end of last school year.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Black Pearl Books in Austin helping fight against banned books

There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black Pearl Books, it’s simple. They’re making them available to buy in their new store front on Burnet Road. FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel has the story.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat

AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD approves $2.44B bond proposal

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved a $2.44 billion bond package, which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Austin ISD said the bond package will provide funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and addresses affordability. "In this bond...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family, friends remember man shot, killed after defending friend

AUSTIN, Texas - Family and friends gathered for a celebration of life to remember Dion Thompson, who was shot and killed downtown last week. Dion is remembered as the life of the party - a loving son, brother, friend, and more. "As a mother, the relationship you have with your...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Huffy Fire: 60-acre grass fire south of Thrall now 100% contained

THRALL, Texas - A grass fire in Williamson County is now fully contained. County officials say that the Huffy Fire, a 60-acre grass fire off County Road 492 south of Thrall, was fully contained as of Saturday morning. Minimal crews were still on scene monitoring the area. Crews from multiple...
THRALL, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County wildfire: Pine Pond Fire 35% contained

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Fire operations continue as crews work to contain a wildfire in Bastrop County. The Pine Pond Fire has burned an estimated 700 acres and, as of the last update from the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management at 8 p.m. on August 12, it is about 35% contained.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

