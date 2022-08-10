Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
'Something at the Park' organizers prepare students with supplies before school starts
AUSTIN, Texas - To kick off the new school year, community members gathered at the Givens Park and Recreation Center in East Austin Saturday for the 12th annual 'Something at the Park' event. "The community started this event so it’s natural that the community come to this event," organizer Alfred...
fox7austin.com
7 Pflugerville ISD campuses to provide free meals this school year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Seven campuses in Pflugerville ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students this school year. PfISD announced the change to its meal policy Friday. The program is limited to only the following campuses:. Westview Middle School. Dessau Middle School. River Oaks Elementary School. Northwest...
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 campuses
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students at 76 schools through a federal program this school year. The district says that the USDA pandemic-related waivers permitting districts to provide free meals for all students expired at the end of last school year.
fox7austin.com
Black-owned Austin bookstore fights against banned books with new nonprofit
AUSTIN, Texas - Right now in Texas, there are 713 book bans in 16 districts across the state including in Central Texas at Fredericksburg and Leander ISDs, according to Pen America. There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
fox7austin.com
Black Pearl Books in Austin helping fight against banned books
There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black Pearl Books, it’s simple. They’re making them available to buy in their new store front on Burnet Road. FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel has the story.
fox7austin.com
Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps
Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes
AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat
AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD approves $2.44B bond proposal
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved a $2.44 billion bond package, which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Austin ISD said the bond package will provide funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and addresses affordability. "In this bond...
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
fox7austin.com
I-35 lanes reopen in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line
SAN MARCOS, Texas - All lanes of I-35 in San Marcos have reopened after a downed telecommunication line. The city said all lanes, both north and south, were closed between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line.
fox7austin.com
Family, friends remember man shot, killed after defending friend
AUSTIN, Texas - Family and friends gathered for a celebration of life to remember Dion Thompson, who was shot and killed downtown last week. Dion is remembered as the life of the party - a loving son, brother, friend, and more. "As a mother, the relationship you have with your...
fox7austin.com
Dripping Springs ISD cancels some bus routes due to bus driver shortage
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Less than a week before school starts for Dripping Springs ISD, parents are scrambling to find ways for their kids to get to school. The bus driver shortage has caused the district to cancel some bus routes. The district needs to hire 12 bus drivers and...
fox7austin.com
Wildfire in Bastrop County burns hundreds of acres
Fire operations continue as crews work to contain the Pine Pond Fire. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
fox7austin.com
5 acts of violence within 24 hours in Austin
It has been a violent 24 hours in Austin. Two people are dead, three others were hospitalized and police are looking for multiple suspects.
fox7austin.com
Huffy Fire: 60-acre grass fire south of Thrall now 100% contained
THRALL, Texas - A grass fire in Williamson County is now fully contained. County officials say that the Huffy Fire, a 60-acre grass fire off County Road 492 south of Thrall, was fully contained as of Saturday morning. Minimal crews were still on scene monitoring the area. Crews from multiple...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County wildfire: Pine Pond Fire 35% contained
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Fire operations continue as crews work to contain a wildfire in Bastrop County. The Pine Pond Fire has burned an estimated 700 acres and, as of the last update from the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management at 8 p.m. on August 12, it is about 35% contained.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for man who stole shoes, cash from Northeast Austin Foot Locker
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole cash and shoes from a Northeast Austin Foot Locker in late July. APD says the robbery happened just after 12:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Foot Locker in the...
