ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Tolls#Traffic Congestion#Bus Service#Some Long Islanders
News 12

Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries

Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
SEAFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
MTA

Comments / 0

Community Policy