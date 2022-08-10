Read full article on original website
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station
BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea. The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.
MBTA Transit Police release ID, photo of rape suspect
BOSTON -- MBTA Transit Police have released the name and photo of a man wanted for rape. It happened on Thursday, August 4 around 2:30 a.m. at the MBTA Tuft's Medical Station. Steven Wade Coffey, 28, is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said. He is described as 6'3" and 175 pounds. Coffey is believed to be homeless and frequents the Downtown area of Boston. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873.
Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night
BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
Police: Fairhaven man charged in string of alleged break-ins in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department. John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking...
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Police arrest Fitchburg man in connection with double shooting that left one woman dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday morning in connection with a double shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman back in July. Keith Jones, 32, was arrested just before 10 a.m. after nearly a month-long investigation of a homicide that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on July 16.
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
Randolph crash leaves 4 seriously injured
RANDOLPH - An early-morning crash at the junction of I-93 and Route 24 in Randolph left one man with life-threatening injuries and three more people seriously injured on Friday.State Police said a Dodge van, owned by Enterprise Fleet Management and carrying five people, went over the guardrail on I-93 at the Route 24 South ramp in Randolph, near the Canton line, at about 5:43 a.m.A volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance stopped to assist the victims of the crash and provided emergency aid along with first responders.Four people were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including the driver, a 23-year-old man from South Windsor, Connecticut; a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut; and a 29-year-old Connecticut man whose hometown was not identified. A 30-year-old woman from Vernon, Connecticut, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses and were on their way to a job site when the van crashed.State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The right lane was closed until 9:30 a.m.
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
