Braintree, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Braintree, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

MBTA Transit Police release ID, photo of rape suspect

BOSTON -- MBTA Transit Police have released the name and photo of a man wanted for rape. It happened on Thursday, August 4 around 2:30 a.m. at the MBTA Tuft's Medical Station. Steven Wade Coffey, 28, is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said. He is described as 6'3" and 175 pounds. Coffey is believed to be homeless and frequents the Downtown area of Boston. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night

BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Fairhaven man charged in string of alleged break-ins in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department. John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Randolph crash leaves 4 seriously injured

RANDOLPH - An early-morning crash at the junction of I-93 and Route 24 in Randolph left one man with life-threatening injuries and three more people seriously injured on Friday.State Police said a Dodge van, owned by Enterprise Fleet Management and carrying five people, went over the guardrail on I-93 at the Route 24 South ramp in Randolph, near the Canton line, at about 5:43 a.m.A volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance stopped to assist the victims of the crash and provided emergency aid along with first responders.Four people were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including the driver, a 23-year-old man from South Windsor, Connecticut; a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut; and a 29-year-old Connecticut man whose hometown was not identified. A 30-year-old woman from Vernon, Connecticut, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses and were on their way to a job site when the van crashed.State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The right lane was closed until 9:30 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA

