105.7 The Hawk

7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
New Jersey 101.5

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says

U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
105.7 The Hawk

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Burrito in New Jersey is One of Best in America

Delicious, tasty, unique, spicey, creative, yum, all words that are great to describe the subject of this article the "burrito". It's a meal literally wrapped in a tortilla. We have lots of great spots here in New Jersey to grab a burrito, but according to a recent article by Love Food there is one restaurant in Jersey that has the best burrito, in fact, it's one of the best in America.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
