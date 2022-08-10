ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

PPD investigating gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon. In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd. A man was shot and seriously hurt...
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
