Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
PPD investigating gunshot wound
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon. In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd. A man was shot and seriously hurt...
South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested
LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest. After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update,...
4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach
Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died...
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted
A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler found shot earlier this week died at the hospital.
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Former daycare owner arrested after fire left multiple children hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is now facing a long list of charges, months after a fire at a Portsmouth townhome left multiple children hurt. A grand jury indicted Dewanna Seward on 19 different counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. Portsmouth police said they served an arrest...
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Virginia Beach Man Who USed Machine Gun During Norfolk Shootout Gets 7 Year Prison Term
NORFOLK, Va. – A man who used a machine gun in a shootout in Norfolk...
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton
A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.
